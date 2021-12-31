Tlwm Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, SHY, PXD, BSMM, IHF,
- Added Positions: BSCQ, BSCP, CCL, DIS, V, BSCR, BSCN, ICLR, CVX, AMZN, FITB, SPLG, FB, ZS, MS, NICE, RSG, UNH, ADI, SPTM, LQD, SPDW, WMT, CRM, MRK, MDT, MCD, J, HON, EMN, STZ, BRK.B, BAC, WYNN, MMAT, SPYG,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, GOOGL, LOW, MSFT, BSMQ, AAPL, BSCS, CRS, TSLA, SPLV,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSCO, ZM, BSML, IBMJ,
For the details of TLWM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tlwm/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TLWM
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,320 shares, 19.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 205,951 shares, 19.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 451,323 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,415 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 221,230 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Tlwm initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 40,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Tlwm initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 47,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Tlwm initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
Tlwm initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Tlwm initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Tlwm added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2282.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 730,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Tlwm added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 329,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Tlwm added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Tlwm added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Tlwm added to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (BSML)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Tlwm sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of TLWM. Also check out:
1. TLWM's Undervalued Stocks
2. TLWM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TLWM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TLWM keeps buying