Tlwm Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tlwm. As of 2021Q4, Tlwm owns 66 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,320 shares, 19.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 205,951 shares, 19.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 451,323 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,415 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 221,230 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Tlwm initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 40,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 47,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2282.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 730,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 329,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81.

Tlwm sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.

Tlwm sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.