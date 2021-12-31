Oak Asset Management, LLC Buys Science Applications International Corp, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: SAIC, MRK, ACC, EIX, PEAK, CDW, IJR,
- Added Positions: V, RTX, BMY, SRE, INTC, MDT, AFL, DLR, BAC, PYPL, GOOGL, BRK.B, JPM, GOLD, MS, PFE, CRM, AMT, ADBE, FB, IJH, VV,
- Reduced Positions: ISRG, MCHP, T, AAPL, GILD, BABA, CVX, VZ, TROW, EFAV, TGT, MO, ITW, IBM, MSFT, NVDA, XOM, EW, NCLH, BA, ATO, GE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,410 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 64,553 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,754 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 73,986 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 79,743 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $192.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.
