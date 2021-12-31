Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oak Asset Management, LLC Buys Science Applications International Corp, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Science Applications International Corp, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, American Campus Communities Inc, Edison International, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, AT&T Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Oak Asset Management, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,410 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  2. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 64,553 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,754 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 73,986 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 79,743 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $192.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oak Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Oak Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oak Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oak Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oak Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus