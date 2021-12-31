Towerpoint Wealth, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Internatio

New Purchases: MUB, IEMG, EBND, QCOM, ICVT, QQQ, ED, WFC,

MUB, IEMG, EBND, QCOM, ICVT, QQQ, ED, WFC, Added Positions: VTV, HYG, VO, VUG, FTSM, VCIT, T, SPDW, FVD, VIG, AMZN, KOMP, DIS, FDT, IAU, LMBS, GLD, PG, LLY, DMLP, MO,

VTV, HYG, VO, VUG, FTSM, VCIT, T, SPDW, FVD, VIG, AMZN, KOMP, DIS, FDT, IAU, LMBS, GLD, PG, LLY, DMLP, MO, Reduced Positions: MINT, EMLC, DWX, VBK, VBR, CMF, VEA, IWN, VNQ, NVDA, IWF, TOTL, IWD, SPYG, AAPL, CWB, MSFT, VZ, IWO, EFA, XOM, DUK, PEP, MRK, HD,

MINT, EMLC, DWX, VBK, VBR, CMF, VEA, IWN, VNQ, NVDA, IWF, TOTL, IWD, SPYG, AAPL, CWB, MSFT, VZ, IWO, EFA, XOM, DUK, PEP, MRK, HD, Sold Out: FTSL, CVX, NCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 235,007 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 59,995 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 126,522 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 128,132 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 204,037 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $81.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 128,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 87.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 169.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.23.