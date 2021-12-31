Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: STIP, VOOV, SMH, XLB, SLQD, HD, USMV, QQQ, QCOM, LOW, CRM, CSCO, PFE, VZ, JPHY, SHYD, VCSH, VUSB, PANW, AVGO, O, ETN, ECL, FIF,

STIP, VOOV, SMH, XLB, SLQD, HD, USMV, QQQ, QCOM, LOW, CRM, CSCO, PFE, VZ, JPHY, SHYD, VCSH, VUSB, PANW, AVGO, O, ETN, ECL, FIF, Added Positions: SRLN, AWF, JEPI, RWR, VYM, PFF, IJR, VGT, GOOGL, AAPL, HYD, VEA, GSLC, VIG, VTEB, TIP, IVV, VXF, AMZN, MUB, FB, XME, SHYG, IGIB, BUG, GOOG, KCE, NOBL, NEAR, VTI, DLN, ARKF, ABBV, XLE, SCHV, VNQ, BRK.B, CVX, MLPA, SBUX, NVDA, BLV, F, VCIT, BSV, TSLA, KO, GS, VTV, WMT, MINT, BLK, SPLV, LQD, WM, XLI,

SRLN, AWF, JEPI, RWR, VYM, PFF, IJR, VGT, GOOGL, AAPL, HYD, VEA, GSLC, VIG, VTEB, TIP, IVV, VXF, AMZN, MUB, FB, XME, SHYG, IGIB, BUG, GOOG, KCE, NOBL, NEAR, VTI, DLN, ARKF, ABBV, XLE, SCHV, VNQ, BRK.B, CVX, MLPA, SBUX, NVDA, BLV, F, VCIT, BSV, TSLA, KO, GS, VTV, WMT, MINT, BLK, SPLV, LQD, WM, XLI, Reduced Positions: BOND, DIS, PG, VOT, AGG, VOE, IJH, BA, DHS, IDV, PYPL, GLD, VNLA, ITM, IEI, ADBE, JPM, MO, COST, MCD, IGSB, SPHD, AOR,

BOND, DIS, PG, VOT, AGG, VOE, IJH, BA, DHS, IDV, PYPL, GLD, VNLA, ITM, IEI, ADBE, JPM, MO, COST, MCD, IGSB, SPHD, AOR, Sold Out: IPAY, ARKK, USB, EOI, SHY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 446,023 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.42% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,895 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,944 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 286,242 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 314,024 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 38,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $271.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $51.4, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 446,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc by 277.58%. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 486,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 123,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 76,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 233,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 120.70%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $17.85 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.