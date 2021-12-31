Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: STIP, VOOV, SMH, XLB, SLQD, HD, USMV, QQQ, QCOM, LOW, CRM, CSCO, PFE, VZ, JPHY, SHYD, VCSH, VUSB, PANW, AVGO, O, ETN, ECL, FIF,
- Added Positions: SRLN, AWF, JEPI, RWR, VYM, PFF, IJR, VGT, GOOGL, AAPL, HYD, VEA, GSLC, VIG, VTEB, TIP, IVV, VXF, AMZN, MUB, FB, XME, SHYG, IGIB, BUG, GOOG, KCE, NOBL, NEAR, VTI, DLN, ARKF, ABBV, XLE, SCHV, VNQ, BRK.B, CVX, MLPA, SBUX, NVDA, BLV, F, VCIT, BSV, TSLA, KO, GS, VTV, WMT, MINT, BLK, SPLV, LQD, WM, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: BOND, DIS, PG, VOT, AGG, VOE, IJH, BA, DHS, IDV, PYPL, GLD, VNLA, ITM, IEI, ADBE, JPM, MO, COST, MCD, IGSB, SPHD, AOR,
- Sold Out: IPAY, ARKK, USB, EOI, SHY,
For the details of Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 446,023 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.42%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,895 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,944 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 286,242 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 314,024 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 38,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $271.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $51.4, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 446,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc by 277.58%. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 486,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 123,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 76,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 233,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 120.70%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $17.85 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $19.55.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs