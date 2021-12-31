Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys Saia Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Sells CommVault Systems Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Sprout Social Inc

New Purchases: SAIA, KNX, CYTK, ARCB, SUPN, CCXI, SHOO, NARI, AYI, SKY, ROLL, FN, SITE, APLS, EWCZ, ASTE, CIEN, CPRI, SIBN, KNSL, IRTC, CDXS, PI, ARHS, ARWR, ARRY, ENPH,

SAIA, KNX, CYTK, ARCB, SUPN, CCXI, SHOO, NARI, AYI, SKY, ROLL, FN, SITE, APLS, EWCZ, ASTE, CIEN, CPRI, SIBN, KNSL, IRTC, CDXS, PI, ARHS, ARWR, ARRY, ENPH, Added Positions: INSP, PCRX, MXL, PLNT, SUM, TNDM, RRR, ASGN, EXTR, INST, INST, VICR, LSCC, MASI, OMCL, SITM, VCRA, PEN, IAS, FFIN, AMBA, MGY, DIOD, ONON, SOVO, RPD,

INSP, PCRX, MXL, PLNT, SUM, TNDM, RRR, ASGN, EXTR, INST, INST, VICR, LSCC, MASI, OMCL, SITM, VCRA, PEN, IAS, FFIN, AMBA, MGY, DIOD, ONON, SOVO, RPD, Reduced Positions: SPT, ACHC, CROX, GTLS, SWAV, CLH, PZZA, PLAY, TEX, YETI, JBT, MTDR, LTHM, AMN, MDB, SHYF, INMD, ALGT, TREX, BILL, OPRX, WMS, TPX, FIVE, FANG, SPSC, GXO, ASO, HUBS, UAA, BOOT, KRNT, BRLT, MEG, SNCY, BHVN, BLD, HZNP, APPS, WAL, TECH, SBNY, RGEN, PWR, MIDD, NTLA, SNV, MPWR, ENTG, DECK,

SPT, ACHC, CROX, GTLS, SWAV, CLH, PZZA, PLAY, TEX, YETI, JBT, MTDR, LTHM, AMN, MDB, SHYF, INMD, ALGT, TREX, BILL, OPRX, WMS, TPX, FIVE, FANG, SPSC, GXO, ASO, HUBS, UAA, BOOT, KRNT, BRLT, MEG, SNCY, BHVN, BLD, HZNP, APPS, WAL, TECH, SBNY, RGEN, PWR, MIDD, NTLA, SNV, MPWR, ENTG, DECK, Sold Out: CVLT, VRNS, PYCR, ASAN, PD, FLYW, CUTR, CELH, THRM, NTNX, STAA, BLFS, AXNX, MGNI, SIMO, CRL, RVLV, SKIN, BCRX, LOVE, CRNC, FORG, MEDP, DDD, CSTL, VCEL, DT, EXP, NTRA, RH, GNRC, LEVI, CGNX, ATRC, LSPD, ESMT, SMAR, SGRY, TKNO, STLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Saia Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, ArcBest Corp, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, sells CommVault Systems Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 176,778 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% SiTime Corp (SITM) - 64,615 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 111,173 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 214,305 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.13% Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 69,085 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.41%

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13. The stock is now traded at around $291.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 41,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 197,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 218,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 76,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 304,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 231,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 132.41%. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 69,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 288.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 123,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $64.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 214,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 175.70%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 88,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 274,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 75,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Paycor HCM Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $31.45.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Flywire Corp. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61.