Boston Partners Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: KDP, AEO, CHE, COLB, INGR, SCS, VVI, GSM, CTRA, SMG, RRC, BHG, KC, PLTK, POSH, XL, OZON, SLQT, AUGX, REAL, TMDX, EVER, DBX, ONTF, CHK, PCRX, TALK, HLMN, RXST, CDRE, NU, IUSV, IWS, VTV, VXF, STM, ATI, BDSI, BKD, ASUR, GTY, HMC, IONS, KEX, NLS, MD, RRX, OVID, SRI, WW, EHTH, ALLT, PZN, LL, AGCO, SXC, NNDM, HONE, SND,

KDP, AEO, CHE, COLB, INGR, SCS, VVI, GSM, CTRA, SMG, RRC, BHG, KC, PLTK, POSH, XL, OZON, SLQT, AUGX, REAL, TMDX, EVER, DBX, ONTF, CHK, PCRX, TALK, HLMN, RXST, CDRE, NU, IUSV, IWS, VTV, VXF, STM, ATI, BDSI, BKD, ASUR, GTY, HMC, IONS, KEX, NLS, MD, RRX, OVID, SRI, WW, EHTH, ALLT, PZN, LL, AGCO, SXC, NNDM, HONE, SND, Added Positions: FIS, GPN, CVS, DVN, FLT, CTSH, MIDD, NLOK, QRVO, SNY, CVE, CNC, TPX, AMGN, TJX, REZI, ZBH, WMS, QSR, LBTYA, VLO, WHR, DFS, ATVI, BMY, D, ABBV, COF, CCK, SLB, USFD, VRT, JNJ, NSC, QCOM, CTVA, NVS, GL, BWXT, AXTA, BV, BCO, CCEP, GD, NXST, PII, TNL, TMUS, SSNC, CHNG, AES, AVT, ENS, GPK, GTN, KGC, NVR, OMC, VNOM, TPB, HWM, PETQ, IWD, IWN, FLWS, AMZN, AXL, ATRS, AGX, BJRI, ESTE, CAL, ELY, PRDO, CLS, CHKP, CTO, DBI, EZPW, EVC, ERIC, FCFS, PFC, FL, TGNA, GT, HRB, HDB, HAS, HLF, HOFT, BCOR, IIN, IVC, JBLU, KB, KR, FSTR, LAMR, LNDC, LMT, MTRX, MPAA, CNR, OIS, OSBC, RDCM, TEN, UFI, UEIC, ULH, IMBI, VTR, SMFG, DK, SCU, MAXR, QIPT, RLGT, NOG, STLA, VPG, ARCO, KOS, NBHC, RLGY, SAMG, PBPB, REPH, FFWM, NMG, ISTR, TMST, LNTH, SYF, ENVA, INSE, VIRT, APLE, UNVR, OOMA, RMR, IEA, NEX, HCC, VNTR, ECVT, CURO, IQ, IMXI, NVST, VVOS, APR, SNCY, OB, AGG, BND,

FIS, GPN, CVS, DVN, FLT, CTSH, MIDD, NLOK, QRVO, SNY, CVE, CNC, TPX, AMGN, TJX, REZI, ZBH, WMS, QSR, LBTYA, VLO, WHR, DFS, ATVI, BMY, D, ABBV, COF, CCK, SLB, USFD, VRT, JNJ, NSC, QCOM, CTVA, NVS, GL, BWXT, AXTA, BV, BCO, CCEP, GD, NXST, PII, TNL, TMUS, SSNC, CHNG, AES, AVT, ENS, GPK, GTN, KGC, NVR, OMC, VNOM, TPB, HWM, PETQ, IWD, IWN, FLWS, AMZN, AXL, ATRS, AGX, BJRI, ESTE, CAL, ELY, PRDO, CLS, CHKP, CTO, DBI, EZPW, EVC, ERIC, FCFS, PFC, FL, TGNA, GT, HRB, HDB, HAS, HLF, HOFT, BCOR, IIN, IVC, JBLU, KB, KR, FSTR, LAMR, LNDC, LMT, MTRX, MPAA, CNR, OIS, OSBC, RDCM, TEN, UFI, UEIC, ULH, IMBI, VTR, SMFG, DK, SCU, MAXR, QIPT, RLGT, NOG, STLA, VPG, ARCO, KOS, NBHC, RLGY, SAMG, PBPB, REPH, FFWM, NMG, ISTR, TMST, LNTH, SYF, ENVA, INSE, VIRT, APLE, UNVR, OOMA, RMR, IEA, NEX, HCC, VNTR, ECVT, CURO, IQ, IMXI, NVST, VVOS, APR, SNCY, OB, AGG, BND, Reduced Positions: PFE, LOW, ORCL, PGR, HP, LVS, ALSN, NXPI, ALL, ULTA, LEA, AMAT, CSCO, EBAY, BAC, LRCX, CHTR, NOMD, C, OSK, FITB, AZO, TPR, EOG, MOS, COMM, CHX, MRK, AIG, CAT, DD, HOG, JPM, MU, OC, IGT, LEN, MDT, ASGN, URI, BRK.B, ETN, GNTX, LKQ, NGVT, TFC, COP, GS, GOOGL, KLAC, RHI, UNH, WFC, WDC, FAF, NAVI, CNI, CRI, SCHW, MHK, PXD, MPC, FB, FANG, EVTC, AVTR, CB, ABC, AXS, CNP, CI, DVA, DOV, RE, HBAN, KEY, MCK, NTAP, SONY, SNX, TXT, WAB, WCC, KAR, SYNH, VVV, CNXC, AFL, Y, AME, AON, ARW, BIIB, BA, CRH, CNQ, CW, DE, EXP, EXPD, FCN, FLEX, HUM, HURN, IPG, JBL, KT, KSS, KFY, MRO, MAS, MOH, NEM, RNR, TRV, USB, UNP, UPS, ANTM, WTM, WLL, INT, SPB, L, LDOS, TEL, ST, ICLR, ALLE, WH, OTIS, ATSG, AMSF, ABT, NSP, MO, DOX, AMED, ADI, AJG, AN, ACLS, BP, BIDU, BK, OZK, BZH, BELFB, BDC, CBZ, CF, CRAI, CSV, CX, CLH, CVLG, DBD, EA, ERF, EBF, PACW, FMBH, FFIC, FOSL, ROCK, GHL, HAE, HAL, LHX, HSII, HFWA, HPQ, HXL, HST, IDCC, JLL, KNX, LHCG, LSTR, LYV, MGA, MAN, MKL, MRTN, SPGI, MSFT, MCO, MS, VTRS, NCR, NNBR, HOPE, NOC, NWPX, PCAR, PEBO, PRFT, TPC, PDCE, PVH, BPOP, PKX, LIN, PG, PCYO, PWR, QMCO, RGCO, RMBS, RF, RDS.A, SIVB, SPG, SJI, SM, STFC, STLD, SYK, TMO, UBS, USAK, UCTT, UMH, WSM, TX, WU, ICFI, FRST, KBR, SBH, AER, AIMC, TAST, TA, TIPT, APEI, TNK, WFG, INBK, HROW, PM, RGA, AVGO, DG, FIBK, STNG, RCM, FN, LPLA, NPTN, TROX, HCA, DOOR, THR, MSBI, HMST, PSX, APAM, IQV, CSTM, BRX, GOOG, TSE, BABA, OEC, VEC, JRVR, BOX, CC, BNED, HPE, VST, TUSK, PUMP, LBRT, NESR, RBB, MBIN, LBC, COLD, IBEX, FTDR, SHC, OAS, LSEA, OCDX, BWMN, PWP, DOLE,

PFE, LOW, ORCL, PGR, HP, LVS, ALSN, NXPI, ALL, ULTA, LEA, AMAT, CSCO, EBAY, BAC, LRCX, CHTR, NOMD, C, OSK, FITB, AZO, TPR, EOG, MOS, COMM, CHX, MRK, AIG, CAT, DD, HOG, JPM, MU, OC, IGT, LEN, MDT, ASGN, URI, BRK.B, ETN, GNTX, LKQ, NGVT, TFC, COP, GS, GOOGL, KLAC, RHI, UNH, WFC, WDC, FAF, NAVI, CNI, CRI, SCHW, MHK, PXD, MPC, FB, FANG, EVTC, AVTR, CB, ABC, AXS, CNP, CI, DVA, DOV, RE, HBAN, KEY, MCK, NTAP, SONY, SNX, TXT, WAB, WCC, KAR, SYNH, VVV, CNXC, AFL, Y, AME, AON, ARW, BIIB, BA, CRH, CNQ, CW, DE, EXP, EXPD, FCN, FLEX, HUM, HURN, IPG, JBL, KT, KSS, KFY, MRO, MAS, MOH, NEM, RNR, TRV, USB, UNP, UPS, ANTM, WTM, WLL, INT, SPB, L, LDOS, TEL, ST, ICLR, ALLE, WH, OTIS, ATSG, AMSF, ABT, NSP, MO, DOX, AMED, ADI, AJG, AN, ACLS, BP, BIDU, BK, OZK, BZH, BELFB, BDC, CBZ, CF, CRAI, CSV, CX, CLH, CVLG, DBD, EA, ERF, EBF, PACW, FMBH, FFIC, FOSL, ROCK, GHL, HAE, HAL, LHX, HSII, HFWA, HPQ, HXL, HST, IDCC, JLL, KNX, LHCG, LSTR, LYV, MGA, MAN, MKL, MRTN, SPGI, MSFT, MCO, MS, VTRS, NCR, NNBR, HOPE, NOC, NWPX, PCAR, PEBO, PRFT, TPC, PDCE, PVH, BPOP, PKX, LIN, PG, PCYO, PWR, QMCO, RGCO, RMBS, RF, RDS.A, SIVB, SPG, SJI, SM, STFC, STLD, SYK, TMO, UBS, USAK, UCTT, UMH, WSM, TX, WU, ICFI, FRST, KBR, SBH, AER, AIMC, TAST, TA, TIPT, APEI, TNK, WFG, INBK, HROW, PM, RGA, AVGO, DG, FIBK, STNG, RCM, FN, LPLA, NPTN, TROX, HCA, DOOR, THR, MSBI, HMST, PSX, APAM, IQV, CSTM, BRX, GOOG, TSE, BABA, OEC, VEC, JRVR, BOX, CC, BNED, HPE, VST, TUSK, PUMP, LBRT, NESR, RBB, MBIN, LBC, COLD, IBEX, FTDR, SHC, OAS, LSEA, OCDX, BWMN, PWP, DOLE, Sold Out: CONE, XRX, LUV, NTES, EWY, PPD, HUN, ON, DXC, CDK, WRK, DOYU, TACO, CZR, FLR, ACBI, ATUS, PAGS, HUYA, TME, FC, EXC, ZIM, VEI, ULCC, DLO, ATIP, CHT, NR, HY, TGLS, VIPS, AGRO, SPR, EBS, SHG, PRG, YELL, EQC, INVA, GASS, SP, MTW, SKM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, CVS Health Corp, Devon Energy Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, Oracle Corp, Progressive Corp, Helmerich & Payne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2021Q4, Boston Partners owns 685 stocks with a total value of $83 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 718,513 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,980,625 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,678,016 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 15,771,279 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 5,918,629 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%

Boston Partners initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,605,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 131,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $468.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,525,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,031,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 68.25%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,705,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 39.58%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,686,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 174.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,691,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $233.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,605,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,746,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.