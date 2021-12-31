Boston Partners Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, Oracle Corp

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
New York, NY, based Investment company Boston Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, CVS Health Corp, Devon Energy Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, Oracle Corp, Progressive Corp, Helmerich & Payne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2021Q4, Boston Partners owns 685 stocks with a total value of $83 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Partners
  1. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 718,513 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,980,625 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,678,016 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
  4. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 15,771,279 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 5,918,629 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,605,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 131,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $468.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,525,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Boston Partners initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,031,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 68.25%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,705,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Boston Partners added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 39.58%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,686,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 174.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,691,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $233.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,605,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,746,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.



