F3Logic, LLC Buys Adaptive High Income ETF, RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Pacer WealthShield ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H

New Purchases: AHHX, AMAX, ANGL, AQGX, RHRX, RHTX, XLB, XLI, PAC, TWTR, PEP, XLG, ROP, GOLD, CB, GGPI, HYD, RDVY, MPC, WFC, GIS, NEE,

VONG, VBK, IEMG, XLU, IUSV, AGG, FISV, DGRO, JQC, IYR, VBR, IUSG, PFL, IIPR, IUSB, VTV, IWN, MCD, LIN, CTAS, NIO, IYH, MDT, EXPD, IVE, PPG, MCK, KMI, CORP, IHAK, IVV, USMV, PM, MSGE, MMM, JOBY, BSV, JEPI, GLD, FDRR, DIAL, ABBV, XLP, XOM, XLC, GPC, AAPL, ITW, VIG, MSFT, PLUG, SHW, SWK, TROW, MO, FMAO, ADM, AMCR, VCIT, IYG, IYF, XLV, VYM, VB, CHPT, CHPT, MA, ABT, CINF, KOF, FMX, ASR, EQC, HD, SPGI, NVR, PG, IJR, OMAB, BUD, DES, DIA, EFV, GSLC, HDV, HYG, IHI, Reduced Positions: PTBD, AGOX, PWS, KLCD, IVOL, SPLV, VEA, UPRO, ARKK, DIS, RTX, ONLN, FSK, DLTR, XLE, KSCD, FNGO, PBCT, SBUX, LOW, AOS, EMR, BRK.B, CVX, BEN, XLY, SQ, CIM, VXF, FNGU, ISTB, EFG, TQQQ, CWB, UMDD, SOXL, QYLD, IVW, IWR, XLK, PAYC, GOOG, PFE, T, A, ALB, AMZN, BA, CAT, ABEV, COST, GOOGL, JPM, LEG, MU, NFLX, SNPS, TMO, TSLA, UAL, IVR, USB, VZ, WMT, GD, DG, ACB, VTI, BAC, TWLO, CVS, MP, SPY, AOR, DOV, FNGS, BND, MUB, UNH, DVY, ORCL, AAL, ITB, IJH, IDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adaptive High Income ETF, RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, AI Quality Growth ETF, RH Tactical Rotation ETF, sells KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Pacer WealthShield ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F3Logic, LLC. As of 2021Q4, F3Logic, LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 616,962 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,229,556 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87% Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) - 4,827,789 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD) - 1,146,192 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 495,791 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 4,827,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.214900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,532,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 398,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in AI Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $14.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 632,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in RH Tactical Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.623000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 390,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in RH Tactical Outlook ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 272,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 152,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $240.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 65,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 223,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 619.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 234.06%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 254,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.