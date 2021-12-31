F3Logic, LLC Buys Adaptive High Income ETF, RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Pacer WealthShield ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H

- New Purchases: AHHX, AMAX, ANGL, AQGX, RHRX, RHTX, XLB, XLI, PAC, TWTR, PEP, XLG, ROP, GOLD, CB, GGPI, HYD, RDVY, MPC, WFC, GIS, NEE,
- Added Positions: VONG, VBK, IEMG, XLU, IUSV, AGG, FISV, DGRO, JQC, IYR, VBR, IUSG, PFL, IIPR, IUSB, VTV, IWN, MCD, LIN, CTAS, NIO, IYH, MDT, EXPD, IVE, PPG, MCK, KMI, CORP, IHAK, IVV, USMV, PM, MSGE, MMM, JOBY, BSV, JEPI, GLD, FDRR, DIAL, ABBV, XLP, XOM, XLC, GPC, AAPL, ITW, VIG, MSFT, PLUG, SHW, SWK, TROW, MO, FMAO, ADM, AMCR, VCIT, IYG, IYF, XLV, VYM, VB, CHPT, CHPT, MA, ABT, CINF, KOF, FMX, ASR, EQC, HD, SPGI, NVR, PG, IJR, OMAB, BUD, DES, DIA, EFV, GSLC, HDV, HYG, IHI,
- Reduced Positions: PTBD, AGOX, PWS, KLCD, IVOL, SPLV, VEA, UPRO, ARKK, DIS, RTX, ONLN, FSK, DLTR, XLE, KSCD, FNGO, PBCT, SBUX, LOW, AOS, EMR, BRK.B, CVX, BEN, XLY, SQ, CIM, VXF, FNGU, ISTB, EFG, TQQQ, CWB, UMDD, SOXL, QYLD, IVW, IWR, XLK, PAYC, GOOG, PFE, T, A, ALB, AMZN, BA, CAT, ABEV, COST, GOOGL, JPM, LEG, MU, NFLX, SNPS, TMO, TSLA, UAL, IVR, USB, VZ, WMT, GD, DG, ACB, VTI, BAC, TWLO, CVS, MP, SPY, AOR, DOV, FNGS, BND, MUB, UNH, DVY, ORCL, AAL, ITB, IJH, IDU,
- Sold Out: KDFI, VGSH, CAR, IBB, OXY, DOCU, AFL, FVD, ZM, WBA, GPN, CTLT, NOK, CAG, AMD, OIIM, OESX, GP, AMSC, NUVB,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 616,962 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,229,556 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
- Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) - 4,827,789 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD) - 1,146,192 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 495,791 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 4,827,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.214900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,532,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 398,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AI Quality Growth ETF (AQGX)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in AI Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $14.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 632,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in RH Tactical Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.623000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 390,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH Tactical Outlook ETF (RHTX)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in RH Tactical Outlook ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 272,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 152,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $240.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 65,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 223,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 619.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 234.06%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 254,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
