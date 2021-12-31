Investment Partners, Ltd. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Shopify Inc, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, LCNB Corp, Southwest Airlines Co

New Purchases: TSM, ISRG, PRU, SHOP, GLW, MS, AMG, AMGN, STZ, TD, TSN, GIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Shopify Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, LCNB Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Investment Partners, Ltd. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 47,458 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 72,503 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,915 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,821 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,597 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $809.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in LCNB Corp. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.