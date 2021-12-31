Investment Partners, Ltd. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Shopify Inc, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, LCNB Corp, Southwest Airlines Co

- New Purchases: TSM, ISRG, PRU, SHOP, GLW, MS, AMG, AMGN, STZ, TD, TSN, GIS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VEA, TMO, LLY, IBM, ADP, ENB, VWO, ABT, VZ, ORCL, GLD, GOOG, XBI, ABBV, IWO, VSS, JPM, IWS, V, IWP, BAC, DIS, MMM, BSV, IGSB, IWN, QQQ, QCOM, ALB, PEP, BLK, SBUX, COST, CAT, AMT, KO, GS, HD, UNH, BNDX, EMR, BMY, SLV, ADI, T, SHYG, XLF, DVY, NVDA, CVX, ADBE, ASML, TEAM, VONV,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, XLB, F, MSFT, XLE, MDT, EFAV, BDX, BA, AMZN, PAYX, STIP, AEP, LOW, INTC, NEE, XOM, TGT, ACN, XLC, AAP, AFL, CSCO, SPYV, SPYG, MUB, CMCSA, WEC, WMT, VFC, RTX, SYY, LHX, ITW, FDS, JNJ, LMT, MCD, APD, CB, NSC, ES, PG, GD, MDY, IJR, FB, SMG,
- Sold Out: XLV, LCNB, LUV, ZBH,
For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 47,458 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 72,503 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,915 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,821 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,597 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $809.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: LCNB Corp (LCNB)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in LCNB Corp. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $18.58.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.
