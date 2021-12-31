AMG National Trust Bank Buys Calix Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells The Western Union Co, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

- New Purchases: CALX, INGR, ELAN, WBA, SRLN, JEPI, IYH, DGRO, DEM, APD, ON, NWL, ISRG, IFF, HPQ, GIL, CME, NUV,
- Added Positions: IWM, VOO, IXUS, BDX, CAH, C, VTIP, VFC, BND, VSGX, BSV, XYL, ESGV, IEF, IEFA, CI, MRK, PFF, IWN, IWS, KTB, HBAN, LUV, HSY, GE, IWD, BNDX, CWB, EFV, EWZ, GVI, OEF, IEMG, AIG, PNC, BTI, VYM, COST, CS, GILD, VEU, HON, VEA, NVDA, NKE, QLTA, XLB, IUSB, XLY, XLV, XLU, IVE, IVOV, XLI, XLE, SIVR, PPLT, SGOL, SHM, KWEB, JETS, VBK, VB, NFLX, AMT, AMGN, ADP, BP, BG, CSCO, GLW, ETN, LLY, F, HMC, IBM, INCY, INTC, MDLZ, IJS, NSC, SLB, SYK, TXN, TTE, WMT, TSLA, HII, PSX, CARR, BOND, FBND, HDV, IBND,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SUB, PALL, MMM, CMCSA, ING, WPP, JPST, FB, JNJ, AMZN, SCHW, JPM, GOOG, EEM, GLD, MUB, CB, T, ABT, AXP, BRK.B, DHR, DE, ECL, FISV, GOOGL, HD, LVS, LEG, MET, PFG, PG, O, SBUX, TJX, UPS, VZ, DIS, BRK.A, MA, V, PYPL, IGIB, IGSB, EWL, EWU, IEUR, IWF, LQD, VO, VOE, XLK, ACN, ADBE, AFL, ADM, TFC, BAC, BLK, BA, CAT, CVX, KO, CTSH, CAG, D, DD, DUK, EW, EMR, EXC, XOM, NEE, FDX, FMS, HSIC, ICE, IP, INTU, KMB, LNC, LMT, MKL, MCD, SPGI, MDT, NVS, NUE, ORCL, PFE, LIN, RELX, RIO, CRM, SO, TRV, STT, SYY, TSM, TGT, TXT, TMO, URI, UNH, VRTX, WAB, WM, WMB, WSM, ABBV, FOX, DOW, CTVA, OTIS, BIV, BOTZ, BWX, EFG, ENZL, EPP, EWJ, EWK, GBF, IVW, IYC, IYE, IYR, ROBO, RWX, SHV, SHY, TIP, VBR, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLRE,
- Sold Out: WU, COF, IBMJ, XBI, RSP, DFAX, DFS, IDV, FDN, EVBG, FTV, ZTS, MO, WBK, PPG, ENB, DEO, FIS, CPB, AEP, SLVM,
For the details of AMG National Trust Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+national+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMG National Trust Bank
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 4,208,768 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 670,510 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 922,218 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 1,373,123 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 440,650 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 126,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $280.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 167.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 250.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 89.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 90,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 172,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.97%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMG National Trust Bank. Also check out:
1. AMG National Trust Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG National Trust Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG National Trust Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG National Trust Bank keeps buying