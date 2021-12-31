AMG National Trust Bank Buys Calix Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells The Western Union Co, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

New Purchases: CALX, INGR, ELAN, WBA, SRLN, JEPI, IYH, DGRO, DEM, APD, ON, NWL, ISRG, IFF, HPQ, GIL, CME, NUV,

CALX, INGR, ELAN, WBA, SRLN, JEPI, IYH, DGRO, DEM, APD, ON, NWL, ISRG, IFF, HPQ, GIL, CME, NUV, Added Positions: IWM, VOO, IXUS, BDX, CAH, C, VTIP, VFC, BND, VSGX, BSV, XYL, ESGV, IEF, IEFA, CI, MRK, PFF, IWN, IWS, KTB, HBAN, LUV, HSY, GE, IWD, BNDX, CWB, EFV, EWZ, GVI, OEF, IEMG, AIG, PNC, BTI, VYM, COST, CS, GILD, VEU, HON, VEA, NVDA, NKE, QLTA, XLB, IUSB, XLY, XLV, XLU, IVE, IVOV, XLI, XLE, SIVR, PPLT, SGOL, SHM, KWEB, JETS, VBK, VB, NFLX, AMT, AMGN, ADP, BP, BG, CSCO, GLW, ETN, LLY, F, HMC, IBM, INCY, INTC, MDLZ, IJS, NSC, SLB, SYK, TXN, TTE, WMT, TSLA, HII, PSX, CARR, BOND, FBND, HDV, IBND,

IWM, VOO, IXUS, BDX, CAH, C, VTIP, VFC, BND, VSGX, BSV, XYL, ESGV, IEF, IEFA, CI, MRK, PFF, IWN, IWS, KTB, HBAN, LUV, HSY, GE, IWD, BNDX, CWB, EFV, EWZ, GVI, OEF, IEMG, AIG, PNC, BTI, VYM, COST, CS, GILD, VEU, HON, VEA, NVDA, NKE, QLTA, XLB, IUSB, XLY, XLV, XLU, IVE, IVOV, XLI, XLE, SIVR, PPLT, SGOL, SHM, KWEB, JETS, VBK, VB, NFLX, AMT, AMGN, ADP, BP, BG, CSCO, GLW, ETN, LLY, F, HMC, IBM, INCY, INTC, MDLZ, IJS, NSC, SLB, SYK, TXN, TTE, WMT, TSLA, HII, PSX, CARR, BOND, FBND, HDV, IBND, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SUB, PALL, MMM, CMCSA, ING, WPP, JPST, FB, JNJ, AMZN, SCHW, JPM, GOOG, EEM, GLD, MUB, CB, T, ABT, AXP, BRK.B, DHR, DE, ECL, FISV, GOOGL, HD, LVS, LEG, MET, PFG, PG, O, SBUX, TJX, UPS, VZ, DIS, BRK.A, MA, V, PYPL, IGIB, IGSB, EWL, EWU, IEUR, IWF, LQD, VO, VOE, XLK, ACN, ADBE, AFL, ADM, TFC, BAC, BLK, BA, CAT, CVX, KO, CTSH, CAG, D, DD, DUK, EW, EMR, EXC, XOM, NEE, FDX, FMS, HSIC, ICE, IP, INTU, KMB, LNC, LMT, MKL, MCD, SPGI, MDT, NVS, NUE, ORCL, PFE, LIN, RELX, RIO, CRM, SO, TRV, STT, SYY, TSM, TGT, TXT, TMO, URI, UNH, VRTX, WAB, WM, WMB, WSM, ABBV, FOX, DOW, CTVA, OTIS, BIV, BOTZ, BWX, EFG, ENZL, EPP, EWJ, EWK, GBF, IVW, IYC, IYE, IYR, ROBO, RWX, SHV, SHY, TIP, VBR, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLRE,

AAPL, SUB, PALL, MMM, CMCSA, ING, WPP, JPST, FB, JNJ, AMZN, SCHW, JPM, GOOG, EEM, GLD, MUB, CB, T, ABT, AXP, BRK.B, DHR, DE, ECL, FISV, GOOGL, HD, LVS, LEG, MET, PFG, PG, O, SBUX, TJX, UPS, VZ, DIS, BRK.A, MA, V, PYPL, IGIB, IGSB, EWL, EWU, IEUR, IWF, LQD, VO, VOE, XLK, ACN, ADBE, AFL, ADM, TFC, BAC, BLK, BA, CAT, CVX, KO, CTSH, CAG, D, DD, DUK, EW, EMR, EXC, XOM, NEE, FDX, FMS, HSIC, ICE, IP, INTU, KMB, LNC, LMT, MKL, MCD, SPGI, MDT, NVS, NUE, ORCL, PFE, LIN, RELX, RIO, CRM, SO, TRV, STT, SYY, TSM, TGT, TXT, TMO, URI, UNH, VRTX, WAB, WM, WMB, WSM, ABBV, FOX, DOW, CTVA, OTIS, BIV, BOTZ, BWX, EFG, ENZL, EPP, EWJ, EWK, GBF, IVW, IYC, IYE, IYR, ROBO, RWX, SHV, SHY, TIP, VBR, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLRE, Sold Out: WU, COF, IBMJ, XBI, RSP, DFAX, DFS, IDV, FDN, EVBG, FTV, ZTS, MO, WBK, PPG, ENB, DEO, FIS, CPB, AEP, SLVM,

Englewood, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Calix Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cardinal Health Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells The Western Union Co, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, 3M Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG National Trust Bank. As of 2021Q4, AMG National Trust Bank owns 446 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG National Trust Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+national+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 4,208,768 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 670,510 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 922,218 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Ball Corp (BLL) - 1,373,123 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 440,650 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 126,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $280.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 167.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 250.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 89.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 90,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 172,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.97%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

AMG National Trust Bank sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.