Auxano Advisors, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Starbucks Corp, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: IQLT, IGSB, VTI, HYLS, BAC, BND, IGIB, FTSL, TSM, DUK, WFC,

IQLT, IGSB, VTI, HYLS, BAC, BND, IGIB, FTSL, TSM, DUK, WFC, Added Positions: COST, AAPL, MSFT, DFAU, SBUX, TSLA, JPST, PHYS, BNDX, NKE, IEMG, AMGN, INTC, CSCO, BRK.B, IBM, FB, V, ORCL, PG, UL, CVX, GOOG, DIS, RTX, HD, NFLX, MRK, JPM, JNJ, GLD, CHRW, GD, MA, BDX, CTSH, MDT, IFF, BIIB,

COST, AAPL, MSFT, DFAU, SBUX, TSLA, JPST, PHYS, BNDX, NKE, IEMG, AMGN, INTC, CSCO, BRK.B, IBM, FB, V, ORCL, PG, UL, CVX, GOOG, DIS, RTX, HD, NFLX, MRK, JPM, JNJ, GLD, CHRW, GD, MA, BDX, CTSH, MDT, IFF, BIIB, Reduced Positions: JMST, NVDA, RPG, QQQ, CNC, IWV,

JMST, NVDA, RPG, QQQ, CNC, IWV, Sold Out: BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Starbucks Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxano Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Auxano Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Auxano Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/auxano+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,499 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,738 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 33,138 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.45% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 57,295 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 892,151 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 86,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 33,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 77.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.