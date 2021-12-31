TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, CoStar Group Inc, Southwest Airlines

- New Purchases: RDVY, IXUS, AVGO, RING, ICHR, PXD, COF, UPS, RGA, QRVO, LOW, IHS, SI, UNP, SBUX, ROP, RSG, SIVR,
- Added Positions: LMBS, VYM, FHLC, PM, GOOGL, VTV, IJR, KO, IVV, USMV, SMMV, IEMG, CVX, GLD, AMZN, OWL, FUTY, BA, FDIS, DIA, PFE, SPG, MCD, ICE, HD, BRK.B, WD, BLK, FTEC, VNQ, VT, VUG, CQQQ, FB, CI, GS, JPM, VTRS, NKE, PG, RTX, WMT, GHC, CEF, EOS, BX, GOVT, IFGL, WBA, IJT, ONEQ, SHYG, INTC, TSLA, CMCSA, CSCO, KREF,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, QQQ, BABA, BMY, VEU, IVOL, DOW, DGRO, T, AAPL, COIN, CMI, BDX, GIS, DOCU, VZ, CODI, V, PANW, MMM, CVS, EMR, GNRC, ITOT, VHT, COP, COST, IVE, NEE, IBM, PEP, PWR, BSV, PLTR, OTIS, IVW, MUB, SPY, CHCT, TMO,
- Sold Out: CSGP, LUV, PYPL, MDT, FICO, GDX, MBUU, FNCL, SWKS, FMAT, EXAS, URI, RDS.B, DNMR, KD,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,881 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 628,139 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,907 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 412,591 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.54%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 139,733 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES INC (RING)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 102.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 412,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 53.70%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 72,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 240.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 218.72%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.
