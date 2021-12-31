TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, CoStar Group Inc, Southwest Airlines

New Purchases: RDVY, IXUS, AVGO, RING, ICHR, PXD, COF, UPS, RGA, QRVO, LOW, IHS, SI, UNP, SBUX, ROP, RSG, SIVR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, CoStar Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,881 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 628,139 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,907 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 412,591 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.54% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 139,733 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 102.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 412,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 53.70%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 72,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 240.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 218.72%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.