Mackay Shields Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Broadcom Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc

- New Purchases: DHRPA.PFD, AVGOP.PFD, KKR, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, BDXB.PFD, EPAM, CLNR, EQUL, OCEN, CWB, SBNY, FDS, SEDG, SNOW,
- Added Positions: CTRA, WISH, O, ASHR, CF, ACWI, BKR, UA, KHC, MOS, HII, VTR, STT, SNA, PKI, PENN, INTU, ILMN, CNP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSM, MSFT, TFX, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, WLL, GPOR, BAC, BRK.B, JPM, TSLA, HD, JNJ, NVDA, PG, UNH, WFC, MA, V, CRC, GLD, MMM, T, ABT, ADBE, AMD, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BK, BLK, BMY, CSX, COF, CAT, FIS, CVX, CI, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, COP, COST, DHR, DE, LLY, XOM, NEE, GE, HON, INTC, LRCX, LOW, MCD, MRK, MS, NICE, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PFE, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, WMT, DIS, ANTM, PM, AVGO, CHTR, HCA, ABBV, ZTS, PYPL, MRNA, PCGU, AESC, AOS, AES, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, HES, AEE, AEP, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CVS, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, SCHW, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IBM, IEX, IDXX, ITW, INCY, ICE, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LNC, LMT, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, TDG, MUJ, MFL, IQI, MQY, VPV, KTF, BNY, MAV, LDOS, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, GM, FLT, KMI, MPC, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, PSX, NOW, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, HPE, FTV, VST, LW, HWM, IR, CDAY, FOX, DOW, CTVA, NEEPP, NEEPP, CARR, OTIS, OGN, HYG,
- Sold Out: KSU, ISD, GHY, NLY, FRT, HIO, WU, KD, LEG, AWF, HYT, HBI, ARDC, ONL, SLVM, JILL, SQ, BRW, ELS, BIDU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,811,840 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,008,160 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,329,849 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,119,370 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,155 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1952.171800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 71,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 629,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1389.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1426.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDXB.PFD)
Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 360,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 122.84%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,057,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 104.72%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 122,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)
Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.15.Sold Out: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)
Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.34.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.
