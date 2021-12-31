Mackay Shields Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Broadcom Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Broadcom Inc, KKR Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Teleflex Inc, , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackay Shields Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mackay Shields Llc owns 551 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,811,840 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,008,160 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,329,849 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,119,370 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,155 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1952.171800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 71,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 629,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1389.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1426.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 360,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 122.84%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,057,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 104.72%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 122,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.15.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.34.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.