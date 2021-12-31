Atria Investments Llc Buys OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: OALC, AHHX, BUFT, AMAX, AOR, BUFD, ITOT, BUFG, JMBS, CIBR, RHTX, SPHB, VLO, KMI, MPC, BCI, DSI, EMXC, FIW, RHRX, DRE, F, ING, NDAQ, AWI, FTNT, AQGX, GSY, SPMD, SPTI, USTB, VNLA, AB, AMX, AVB, BOH, BCS, GOLD, CMS, CPT, CWST, CIEN, CBSH, ETR, FICO, FITB, GSK, ASR, WELL, HMC, IHG, SJM, KEY, LSTR, MRVL, ON, TLK, PRGO, BPOP, STX, SEE, SNN, SCCO, SNV, SMFG, TDG, OMAB, G, NOVT, HZNP, FIVE, FANG, TMX, CTLT, ETSY, TRU, LOB, MGP, HLNE, APG, NVT, MEG, COIN, ACVF, AGOX, FBND, FNDX, FXO, HYDB, IAT, ITB, IUSG, IWL, IWV, IYT, IYW, MDY, PID, SMMD, SPTL, TPHD, VOOG, VTIP, EXC,
- Added Positions: EFA, VYM, IVV, ANGL, HDEF, SPDW, VV, SCHX, FPE, VTV, BSV, HYG, BND, TIP, FALN, SCHE, USMV, GLD, AMZN, DIA, MUB, VBR, VPU, CCI, MA, GOOG, AGG, AOK, FLOT, SPLG, VAW, VEA, VNQ, VOE, JPM, UNH, HYLB, IWF, SCHM, SPHD, VWO, ABT, CVS, FIS, CVX, INTC, ISRG, NKE, UPS, V, BIV, SCHP, VCIT, VGT, VHT, VOO, BA, FISV, GD, INTU, MCD, MS, PG, CRM, ABBV, FVD, IVW, IWD, SRLN, SUB, VDC, VPL, VTWV, ASML, APD, ALGN, ADI, AJG, BAC, BK, BAX, BLK, BMY, CAT, CAG, COP, STZ, ENTG, NFLX, NOC, ORLY, PNC, PAYX, REGN, TJX, TSM, TXN, TTE, WBA, BX, FB, PANW, ZTS, BLV, DEED, DIAL, EEM, GLDM, IEI, IEUR, IWO, PFFD, SPIB, VO, VTWG, CB, PLD, T, ACN, MO, AMT, APH, AON, BP, BDX, CTRA, CP, KMX, LNG, C, KO, CL, CPRT, DE, DXCM, EOG, EFX, XOM, IT, GPN, GS, MNST, ICE, JKHY, MMC, MRK, ORCL, PPG, PGR, PRU, PEG, ROST, SIVB, SMG, SONY, SO, SYK, TER, VRTX, WMT, WST, WEC, ZBRA, CMG, AER, TEL, LULU, MELI, ULTA, PM, GNRC, HCA, NOW, WDAY, ICLR, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, FIVN, GLOB, SHOP, BKI, SITE, ELAN, ALC, CTVA, AMCR, ABNB, ACWX, ARKK, BBJP, BIBL, BLES, BOND, CMBS, DLN, EMQQ, FBT, FEX, FNX, FSMB, ICSH, IHI, IWP, IYG, MGK, NOBL, NXTG, PFF, PKW, PRF, PSCH, RWJ, SCHG, SJNK, SOXX, SPSB, SPTM, TIPX, USEP, VB, VONG, VTEB, XLB, AOS, AAP, A, AIN, ALB, ARE, AEP, AXP, ABC, AZN, AVY, TFC, BLL, BTI, AZTA, BF.B, GIB, CRH, CSX, CNI, CE, CNC, LUMN, CHKP, CHE, CLH, KOF, COO, GLW, CCK, CFR, CMI, DTE, DRI, DVN, DEO, DLR, D, DD, DUK, EWBC, ENB, ELS, ERIC, EL, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, FNF, FMX, BEN, FCX, GIS, GILD, GPK, EQC, HSY, HPQ, IBN, IEX, ITW, INFY, IFF, KLAC, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LEG, LII, MGA, MAR, MLM, MAS, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MCO, NOK, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NVO, PPL, PKG, PBCT, PEP, PNFP, PXD, BKNG, PUK, ROLL, RPM, RJF, O, RELX, RMD, ROL, SAP, POOL, SEIC, STM, SLB, SRE, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, SUI, SYY, TROW, TGT, TECH, TDY, TD, TM, TSCO, TRP, TYL, TSN, UL, RTX, VOD, WPC, WRB, WCN, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WMB, XEL, YUM, BR, DFS, AWK, VRSK, NXPI, LPLA, YNDX, GRFS, XYL, EPAM, PSX, PNR, BERY, HASI, AMH, BURL, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, FSK, AXTA, LBRDK, FSV, SQ, TTD, VVV, SNAP, VICI, PAGS, DELL, DOW, UBER, CRWD, PGNY, BILL, MSGE, BEPC, BSY, RBLX, AVEM, BBEU, CFO, IGIB, DGRO, DNOV, EFAV, EWJ, FCVT, FFEB, FMB, FPX, FPXI, FTEC, FTSL, FTSM, FYC, GDX, IQDY, IQLT, IWB, IWS, IYC, IYJ, JAGG, JHML, JPST, KCE, LDUR, MNA, OMFL, PAVE, PSCT, QTEC, QUAL, RDVY, RSP, SHV, SHY, SLYV, SMLV, USIG, VBK, VCLT, VOT, VXUS, XHB, XLG, XT,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, VIG, IEFA, IWM, TLT, JNK, XLK, BIL, IGSB, PTBD, IVOL, LQD, VOX, XLY, EMB, VFH, VCR, XLC, XLF, LOW, LMBS, VCSH, AFIF, HYLS, IXN, MOAT, SGOL, XLV, AAPL, NVDA, FIXD, IJR, KLCD, VIS, XLI, XLP, XLRE, COST, FDX, ESGE, IXG, VLUE, XLE, MBB, SPYG, UCON, GOOGL, LRCX, QCOM, BABA, DFEB, FCTR, IUSB, IYE, MINT, MTUM, PWS, SPLV, VUG, ALL, AMAT, NVS, TMUS, ESGU, EWG, EWL, GOVT, IEF, RYT, VGIT, VMBS, XLU, ANSS, ADSK, CERN, CMCSA, DHR, ECL, HDB, LHX, HD, HON, TT, LEN, MDT, SBNY, VMC, PYPL, BYLD, COMT, IEMG, IWN, VDE, VGSH, AAON, ADBE, AMD, DOX, AMP, AMGN, ADP, CDNS, SCHW, CI, DHI, DLTR, EMN, ETN, EMR, IBM, ILMN, JNJ, LMT, MMS, SPGI, MU, MORN, PH, LIN, ROP, SHW, SBUX, EBAY, MSCI, AVGO, TSLA, APTV, IQV, FOXF, ATHM, HUBS, OLLI, BL, CARR, NCNO, RYAN, DVY, EFG, EFV, GVI, HDV, IVE, SCZ, VTI, MMM, ABB, AFL, AEE, AIG, ABCB, AZO, BBVA, BBY, BSX, CBRE, COF, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, ABEV, DOV, EIX, EW, LLY, EQR, FDS, GPC, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, JCI, MKL, MKTX, MET, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, PFE, RF, RIO, RYAAY, SBAC, SNPS, TMO, WM, HEI.A, RDS.B, LBTYK, IBKR, BUD, GMAB, GM, FRC, NEP, CWEN, NTRA, HLI, TWLO, YUMC, SE, GSHD, AVLR, DCT, ACWI, DBEM, EWU, FNDE, FVC, FXL, GHYB, GRID, HYS, IAI, IAU, IJH, INFL, IOO, IUSV, IVOO, IWR, IXUS, JKH, LIT, OEF, PGX, QDEF, RPG, SCHD, SCHO, TLH, USHY, VEU, VSMV, VXF, XSVM,
- Sold Out: KDFI, UAUG, CWB, FNOV, DDEC, AAXJ, CEMB, BIIB, PCTY, LGLV, SWKS, CSF, SPLK, FAUG, FNCL, INDA, FHN, MLPX, PCY, ITUB, XSOE, SYF, FMAY, FJUL, EWN, DBEF, SPD, BNDW, RGEN, AKAM, CAE, CM, CAH, CAR, CS, EXAS, IPG, LOGI, TFX, EVR, VMW, CONE, BFAM, CHGG, QURE, ATVI, MAX, KD,
For the details of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atria+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 361,362 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,143 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,322 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 164,641 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.68%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 684,933 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.856600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,373,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Adaptive High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,456,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 551,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.214900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,036,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 356,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 139,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 657.54%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 595,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 92.08%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 345,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 114.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 980,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 737.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 418,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 655,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 718.78%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $205.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (UAUG)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $29.29, with an estimated average price of $28.99.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe (DDEC)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $32.43.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:
1. ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs