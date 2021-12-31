Atria Investments Llc Buys OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: OALC, AHHX, BUFT, AMAX, AOR, BUFD, ITOT, BUFG, JMBS, CIBR, RHTX, SPHB, VLO, KMI, MPC, BCI, DSI, EMXC, FIW, RHRX, DRE, F, ING, NDAQ, AWI, FTNT, AQGX, GSY, SPMD, SPTI, USTB, VNLA, AB, AMX, AVB, BOH, BCS, GOLD, CMS, CPT, CWST, CIEN, CBSH, ETR, FICO, FITB, GSK, ASR, WELL, HMC, IHG, SJM, KEY, LSTR, MRVL, ON, TLK, PRGO, BPOP, STX, SEE, SNN, SCCO, SNV, SMFG, TDG, OMAB, G, NOVT, HZNP, FIVE, FANG, TMX, CTLT, ETSY, TRU, LOB, MGP, HLNE, APG, NVT, MEG, COIN, ACVF, AGOX, FBND, FNDX, FXO, HYDB, IAT, ITB, IUSG, IWL, IWV, IYT, IYW, MDY, PID, SMMD, SPTL, TPHD, VOOG, VTIP, EXC,

EFA, VYM, IVV, ANGL, HDEF, SPDW, VV, SCHX, FPE, VTV, BSV, HYG, BND, TIP, FALN, SCHE, USMV, GLD, AMZN, DIA, MUB, VBR, VPU, CCI, MA, GOOG, AGG, AOK, FLOT, SPLG, VAW, VEA, VNQ, VOE, JPM, UNH, HYLB, IWF, SCHM, SPHD, VWO, ABT, CVS, FIS, CVX, INTC, ISRG, NKE, UPS, V, BIV, SCHP, VCIT, VGT, VHT, VOO, BA, FISV, GD, INTU, MCD, MS, PG, CRM, ABBV, FVD, IVW, IWD, SRLN, SUB, VDC, VPL, VTWV, ASML, APD, ALGN, ADI, AJG, BAC, BK, BAX, BLK, BMY, CAT, CAG, COP, STZ, ENTG, NFLX, NOC, ORLY, PNC, PAYX, REGN, TJX, TSM, TXN, TTE, WBA, BX, FB, PANW, ZTS, BLV, DEED, DIAL, EEM, GLDM, IEI, IEUR, IWO, PFFD, SPIB, VO, VTWG, CB, PLD, T, ACN, MO, AMT, APH, AON, BP, BDX, CTRA, CP, KMX, LNG, C, KO, CL, CPRT, DE, DXCM, EOG, EFX, XOM, IT, GPN, GS, MNST, ICE, JKHY, MMC, MRK, ORCL, PPG, PGR, PRU, PEG, ROST, SIVB, SMG, SONY, SO, SYK, TER, VRTX, WMT, WST, WEC, ZBRA, CMG, AER, TEL, LULU, MELI, ULTA, PM, GNRC, HCA, NOW, WDAY, ICLR, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, FIVN, GLOB, SHOP, BKI, SITE, ELAN, ALC, CTVA, AMCR, ABNB, ACWX, ARKK, BBJP, BIBL, BLES, BOND, CMBS, DLN, EMQQ, FBT, FEX, FNX, FSMB, ICSH, IHI, IWP, IYG, MGK, NOBL, NXTG, PFF, PKW, PRF, PSCH, RWJ, SCHG, SJNK, SOXX, SPSB, SPTM, TIPX, USEP, VB, VONG, VTEB, XLB, AOS, AAP, A, AIN, ALB, ARE, AEP, AXP, ABC, AZN, AVY, TFC, BLL, BTI, AZTA, BF.B, GIB, CRH, CSX, CNI, CE, CNC, LUMN, CHKP, CHE, CLH, KOF, COO, GLW, CCK, CFR, CMI, DTE, DRI, DVN, DEO, DLR, D, DD, DUK, EWBC, ENB, ELS, ERIC, EL, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, FNF, FMX, BEN, FCX, GIS, GILD, GPK, EQC, HSY, HPQ, IBN, IEX, ITW, INFY, IFF, KLAC, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LEG, LII, MGA, MAR, MLM, MAS, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MCO, NOK, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NVO, PPL, PKG, PBCT, PEP, PNFP, PXD, BKNG, PUK, ROLL, RPM, RJF, O, RELX, RMD, ROL, SAP, POOL, SEIC, STM, SLB, SRE, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, SUI, SYY, TROW, TGT, TECH, TDY, TD, TM, TSCO, TRP, TYL, TSN, UL, RTX, VOD, WPC, WRB, WCN, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WMB, XEL, YUM, BR, DFS, AWK, VRSK, NXPI, LPLA, YNDX, GRFS, XYL, EPAM, PSX, PNR, BERY, HASI, AMH, BURL, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, FSK, AXTA, LBRDK, FSV, SQ, TTD, VVV, SNAP, VICI, PAGS, DELL, DOW, UBER, CRWD, PGNY, BILL, MSGE, BEPC, BSY, RBLX, AVEM, BBEU, CFO, IGIB, DGRO, DNOV, EFAV, EWJ, FCVT, FFEB, FMB, FPX, FPXI, FTEC, FTSL, FTSM, FYC, GDX, IQDY, IQLT, IWB, IWS, IYC, IYJ, JAGG, JHML, JPST, KCE, LDUR, MNA, OMFL, PAVE, PSCT, QTEC, QUAL, RDVY, RSP, SHV, SHY, SLYV, SMLV, USIG, VBK, VCLT, VOT, VXUS, XHB, XLG, XT, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, VIG, IEFA, IWM, TLT, JNK, XLK, BIL, IGSB, PTBD, IVOL, LQD, VOX, XLY, EMB, VFH, VCR, XLC, XLF, LOW, LMBS, VCSH, AFIF, HYLS, IXN, MOAT, SGOL, XLV, AAPL, NVDA, FIXD, IJR, KLCD, VIS, XLI, XLP, XLRE, COST, FDX, ESGE, IXG, VLUE, XLE, MBB, SPYG, UCON, GOOGL, LRCX, QCOM, BABA, DFEB, FCTR, IUSB, IYE, MINT, MTUM, PWS, SPLV, VUG, ALL, AMAT, NVS, TMUS, ESGU, EWG, EWL, GOVT, IEF, RYT, VGIT, VMBS, XLU, ANSS, ADSK, CERN, CMCSA, DHR, ECL, HDB, LHX, HD, HON, TT, LEN, MDT, SBNY, VMC, PYPL, BYLD, COMT, IEMG, IWN, VDE, VGSH, AAON, ADBE, AMD, DOX, AMP, AMGN, ADP, CDNS, SCHW, CI, DHI, DLTR, EMN, ETN, EMR, IBM, ILMN, JNJ, LMT, MMS, SPGI, MU, MORN, PH, LIN, ROP, SHW, SBUX, EBAY, MSCI, AVGO, TSLA, APTV, IQV, FOXF, ATHM, HUBS, OLLI, BL, CARR, NCNO, RYAN, DVY, EFG, EFV, GVI, HDV, IVE, SCZ, VTI, MMM, ABB, AFL, AEE, AIG, ABCB, AZO, BBVA, BBY, BSX, CBRE, COF, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, ABEV, DOV, EIX, EW, LLY, EQR, FDS, GPC, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, JCI, MKL, MKTX, MET, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, PFE, RF, RIO, RYAAY, SBAC, SNPS, TMO, WM, HEI.A, RDS.B, LBTYK, IBKR, BUD, GMAB, GM, FRC, NEP, CWEN, NTRA, HLI, TWLO, YUMC, SE, GSHD, AVLR, DCT, ACWI, DBEM, EWU, FNDE, FVC, FXL, GHYB, GRID, HYS, IAI, IAU, IJH, INFL, IOO, IUSV, IVOO, IWR, IXUS, JKH, LIT, OEF, PGX, QDEF, RPG, SCHD, SCHO, TLH, USHY, VEU, VSMV, VXF, XSVM,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Adaptive High Income ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Atria Investments Llc owns 837 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 361,362 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,143 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,322 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 164,641 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.68% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 684,933 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.856600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,373,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Adaptive High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,456,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 551,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.214900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,036,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 356,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 139,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 657.54%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 595,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 92.08%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 345,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 114.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 980,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 737.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 418,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 655,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 718.78%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $205.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $29.29, with an estimated average price of $28.99.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $32.43.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.