Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Rio Tinto PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: RIO, NEWR, BUFR, APD, ZTS, ODFL, LIT, CSL, IYW, IJK, ICF, MUB, DKNG, USMV, MDB, VSDA, APA, WDAY, ETG, RGLD, NOC, NKTR, MCHP, ITW, DHI, CCI, ED, CHD, CP, HIVE,
- Added Positions: TMUS, RTX, IVOL, REPH, EMXC, AMGN, HD, JEPI, BAC, JPM, MINT, COST, CCOR, IVV, NVDA, SYK, AVGO, AMZN, CVX, XOM, JNJ, NKE, WMT, EVRG, V, GOOG, IBDN, SPDW, SPMD, MMM, AMD, DE, PEP, SBUX, TGT, UNH, PYPL, EFA, FPE, JPST, XLE, ADBE, AEP, AXP, BLK, CSX, CVS, CAT, KO, CMCSA, STZ, DHR, DUK, LLY, ENB, GD, GIS, GPC, IBM, K, MDU, MCD, NFLX, NWL, NEM, CRM, TSM, UNP, WBA, CHI, NAD, PSX, NOW, PANW, ABBV, SONO, BSY, BIV, DSI, DUSA, GDX, GSST, SPSM, VOO, VTIP, XLK, ABT, MO, AMP, BWA, COF, CI, CL, DD, NEE, GS, HON, ISRG, QCOM, TXN, TREX, USB, VLO, CMG, RVT, CSQ, BGS, TEL, HCA, FANG, RGT, CGC, MDWT, NMTR, ECVT, DOW, OTIS, U, AOR, BJAN, DFAS, DFNL, GBF, SCHE, SLV, VV,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, DVN, MGPI, UPS, BIL, GPRK, MBB, SPOT, BMY, CERN, C, MDT, PFE, TMO, SPLK, FSK, OIH, CSCO, LMT, NVS, VZ, SPR, FTSM, FDX, INCY, PAR, DIS, WFC, SLQT, IWF, SPLG, TLT, T, BA, HTLF, INTC, UL, VRSN, RMT, FB, SQ, NET, BSCM, BWX, EMLP, IWB, IWS, JPEM, JPIN, JPUS, VGSH, XLF, XSOE, ACN, ALB, ATAX, AMT, AZN, ATO, ADP, CLX, COP, CMI, D, DHT, EOG, ECL, EW, FCX, GILD, KMB, KR, MRK, OKE, ORCL, PXD, SYY, WM, YUM, JOF, BX, TSLA, ENV, VEEV, PCTY, BABA, KHC, CDEV, BE, CRWD, CARR, OCUP, AGG, EEM, EMB, FDL, GBIL, GSLC, IJJ, IVW, IYR, JPME, JPSE, NOBL, PCY, PFF, PGX, SCHD, SCHG, SCHO, SCHV, SCHZ, SPY, VBK, VEU, VHT, VMBS, VNQ, VO, VOT, VTI, XLC, XOP,
- Sold Out: JUST, BSCL, SI, BSJL, ARKK, TXT, VCIT, ATVI, LMBS, IBDM, AMLP, COIN, KMI, UEC, OXY, KSU, FISV, AMAT, ADS, TWLO, SERA, MRO, BP, SENS, AUUD, KD,
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,469,399 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,078,141 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,756 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,251,110 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 394,745 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $280.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 190.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 122.16%. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $2.01, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 93.60%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $250.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $62.02 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $66.2.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.
