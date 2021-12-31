Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Rio Tinto PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: RIO, NEWR, BUFR, APD, ZTS, ODFL, LIT, CSL, IYW, IJK, ICF, MUB, DKNG, USMV, MDB, VSDA, APA, WDAY, ETG, RGLD, NOC, NKTR, MCHP, ITW, DHI, CCI, ED, CHD, CP, HIVE,

RIO, NEWR, BUFR, APD, ZTS, ODFL, LIT, CSL, IYW, IJK, ICF, MUB, DKNG, USMV, MDB, VSDA, APA, WDAY, ETG, RGLD, NOC, NKTR, MCHP, ITW, DHI, CCI, ED, CHD, CP, HIVE, Added Positions: TMUS, RTX, IVOL, REPH, EMXC, AMGN, HD, JEPI, BAC, JPM, MINT, COST, CCOR, IVV, NVDA, SYK, AVGO, AMZN, CVX, XOM, JNJ, NKE, WMT, EVRG, V, GOOG, IBDN, SPDW, SPMD, MMM, AMD, DE, PEP, SBUX, TGT, UNH, PYPL, EFA, FPE, JPST, XLE, ADBE, AEP, AXP, BLK, CSX, CVS, CAT, KO, CMCSA, STZ, DHR, DUK, LLY, ENB, GD, GIS, GPC, IBM, K, MDU, MCD, NFLX, NWL, NEM, CRM, TSM, UNP, WBA, CHI, NAD, PSX, NOW, PANW, ABBV, SONO, BSY, BIV, DSI, DUSA, GDX, GSST, SPSM, VOO, VTIP, XLK, ABT, MO, AMP, BWA, COF, CI, CL, DD, NEE, GS, HON, ISRG, QCOM, TXN, TREX, USB, VLO, CMG, RVT, CSQ, BGS, TEL, HCA, FANG, RGT, CGC, MDWT, NMTR, ECVT, DOW, OTIS, U, AOR, BJAN, DFAS, DFNL, GBF, SCHE, SLV, VV,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rio Tinto PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Recro Pharma Inc, New Relic Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Frontier Wealth Management LLC owns 425 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,469,399 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,078,141 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,756 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,251,110 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 394,745 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $280.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 190.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 122.16%. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $2.01, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 93.60%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $250.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $62.02 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $66.2.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.