New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Qualcomm Inc, AMETEK Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Deere, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: CVS, QCOM, AME, IHI,

CVS, QCOM, AME, IHI, Added Positions: IXUS, IVV, IJH, IJR, CSCO, SPHB, AAPL, XOM, SOXX, ACWX, VGT, BAC, UNP, IWR, RJF, FUBO,

IXUS, IVV, IJH, IJR, CSCO, SPHB, AAPL, XOM, SOXX, ACWX, VGT, BAC, UNP, IWR, RJF, FUBO, Reduced Positions: GD, PFE, ACN, MSFT, PG, JPM, ICSH, QUAL, WASH, ADP, GE, VFC,

GD, PFE, ACN, MSFT, PG, JPM, ICSH, QUAL, WASH, ADP, GE, VFC, Sold Out: JNJ, DE,

Westerly, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Qualcomm Inc, AMETEK Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Deere, General Dynamics Corp, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 120,009 shares, 33.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 611,274 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,430 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 139,306 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 63,051 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $73.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $474.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $412.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.