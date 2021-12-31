New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Qualcomm Inc, AMETEK Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Deere, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: CVS, QCOM, AME, IHI,
- Added Positions: IXUS, IVV, IJH, IJR, CSCO, SPHB, AAPL, XOM, SOXX, ACWX, VGT, BAC, UNP, IWR, RJF, FUBO,
- Reduced Positions: GD, PFE, ACN, MSFT, PG, JPM, ICSH, QUAL, WASH, ADP, GE, VFC,
- Sold Out: JNJ, DE,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 120,009 shares, 33.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 611,274 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,430 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 139,306 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 63,051 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $73.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $474.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $412.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.
