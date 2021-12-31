StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC Buys Ecolab Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: ECL, IWV, VONE, VXF, ALL, IWB, PNR, VCSH, IAU, GLD, INGR, LQD, NVT, ITW, GOOG, OEF, SLQD, TSLA, NEE, EWJ, MDLZ, COST, INDY, VCIT, TJX, PLXS, VOOG, VTWG, CI, BF.B, MUNI, DG, XLK, AXP, TSM, NFLX, MSI, LMT, SHY, FDX, ACN, VUSB, BOND, IHE, VNQ, CQP, GS, BF.A, MO, WEC, CP, AON, RSG, BMY, SYK, SCHG, CB, CSX, VHT, BA, BLK, BP, ANSS, XHB, MELI, HPQ, KLAC, MOAT, MU, NKE, SBUX, ICSH, USB, WFC, FREL, FIW, EWMC, EEM, RFM, RFM, ET,
- Added Positions: VTI, SPY, VOO, SPTM, SPLG, IWM, AAPL, MSFT, UNP, ITOT, AMZN, ITA, HD, VYM, QQQ, ABT, BKLN, JPM, BRK.B, ABBV, VB, FTSL, SRLN, DIS, FPE, JNJ, WMT, EFV, IWO, PFF, VTV, GOOGL, PFE, TGT, IJH, IWN, PZA, VO, VUG, CSCO, INTC, IGSB, EFA, SJNK, KO, EPD, PM, EFG, IVV, SPYG, SPYV, XLI, XOM, ORCL, UPS, V, SUB, VIG, VIGI, AMT, CMI, LLY, HON, PG, TXN, CIBR, DVYE, IDV, IEFA, IJS, MUB, PCY, PHO, SCHV, XLU, XLV, MMM, ARCC, BAC, CAT, CVX, DHR, GBX, IBM, MRK, PEP, SO, TYL, WBA, NEA, MHI, FB, AOA, IJT, IYW, SMH, VBK, XLP, XMLV, AMGN, ADI, CVS, CMCSA, DUK, EXC, MCD, NVDA, RTX, UNH, SBI, DGRW, DVY, FGD, IBB, IHI, IJR, KBE, PGX, SDY, SHM, SHYG, TFI, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, FLOT, SPIB, SPAB, VWO, SPEM, USMV, FSK, RSF, T, BND, GDX, VEU, LEMB, TMP, AGGY, DEM, DLS, EZM, VEA, SPMD, IGIB, DHS, BGR, AGG, SDIV, PKW, PFM, NOBL, ISTB, DTN, FDL, HDV, IWR, FGM, AOR, AOM, NI, VZ, SPYD, BBDC, SCHZ, SCHM, SCHE, SCHB, IVW,
- Sold Out: BABA, AOK, EWG,
For the details of StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategiq+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 628,833 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 175,060 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 562.55%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 113,193 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,195 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2957.77%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 157,346 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $189.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.79%. The holding were 628,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 113,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $198.94 and $219.99, with an estimated average price of $212.56. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 83,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 84,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $121.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 100,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 44,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 562.55%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 175,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 2957.77%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 62,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5152.43%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 51,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 134.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 316,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 359,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 650.80%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.
