Forward Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, RPT Realty, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Equity Commonwealth

- New Purchases: RPT, LXPPC.PFD, RLJPA.PFD, EPRPE.PFD, FPI, CCI, UDR, COLD, CTT, ARE, AVB, EQIX, EPRPC.PFD, VTR,
- Added Positions: SHY, SPY, AOK, ROIC, ACC, AMT, BXP, DRH,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, NSA, VICI, WPC, PCH, APLE, VNO, SLG,
- Sold Out: DIA, EQC, CONE, STAG, CLPR,
For the details of Forward Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forward+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Forward Management, LLC
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 6,347,827 shares, 52.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 720,647 shares, 33.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15%
- iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 421,984 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.43%
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXPpC.PFD) - 218,560 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RPT Realty (RPT) - 231,070 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 231,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LXP Industrial Trust (LXPPC.PFD)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.35 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $62.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.666600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 218,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 425,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPRPE.PFD)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 280,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmland Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 635,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $181.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.81%. The holding were 6,347,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 720,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 178.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 421,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 267,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67.Sold Out: Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clipper Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Forward Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Forward Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Forward Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Forward Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Forward Management, LLC keeps buying