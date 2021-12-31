Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Forward Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, RPT Realty, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Equity Commonwealth

Author's Avatar
insider
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Forward Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, RPT Realty, LXP Industrial Trust, RLJ Lodging Trust, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Equity Commonwealth, CyrusOne Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forward Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Forward Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Forward Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forward+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Forward Management, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 6,347,827 shares, 52.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 720,647 shares, 33.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15%
  3. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 421,984 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.43%
  4. LXP Industrial Trust (LXPpC.PFD) - 218,560 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. RPT Realty (RPT) - 231,070 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: RPT Realty (RPT)

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 231,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LXP Industrial Trust (LXPPC.PFD)

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.35 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $62.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.666600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 218,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 425,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPRPE.PFD)

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 280,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmland Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 635,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $181.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.81%. The holding were 6,347,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 720,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 178.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 421,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 267,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Sold Out: Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR)

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clipper Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Forward Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Forward Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Forward Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Forward Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Forward Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus