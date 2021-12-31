Forward Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, RPT Realty, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Equity Commonwealth

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, RPT Realty, LXP Industrial Trust, RLJ Lodging Trust, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Equity Commonwealth, CyrusOne Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forward Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Forward Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Forward Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forward+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 6,347,827 shares, 52.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 720,647 shares, 33.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15% iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 421,984 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.43% LXP Industrial Trust (LXPpC.PFD) - 218,560 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position RPT Realty (RPT) - 231,070 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 231,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.35 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $62.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.666600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 218,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 425,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 280,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmland Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 635,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $181.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.81%. The holding were 6,347,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 720,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 178.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 421,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 267,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clipper Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.