Salzhauer Michael Buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Sells , ,

New Purchases: FBNC, INDB, BAFN, BANC, FFWM, GM, AMTB, MAC, APA, PFHD, HD, UNVR, ZION, MSGS, VICI,

FBNC, INDB, BAFN, BANC, FFWM, GM, AMTB, MAC, APA, PFHD, HD, UNVR, ZION, MSGS, VICI, Added Positions: BAC, WFC, C, FITB, COF, AIG, AER, RF, SHBI, KEY, HWC, SMBK, HBAN, MS, PGC, STL, JPM, SBCF, TFC, COLB, MET, UCBI, DVN, AMBC, BPOP, AMBC.WS, FCCO, TCFC, KINS, SSBI, ONCS, CFG, MNSB, AAPL,

BAC, WFC, C, FITB, COF, AIG, AER, RF, SHBI, KEY, HWC, SMBK, HBAN, MS, PGC, STL, JPM, SBCF, TFC, COLB, MET, UCBI, DVN, AMBC, BPOP, AMBC.WS, FCCO, TCFC, KINS, SSBI, ONCS, CFG, MNSB, AAPL, Reduced Positions: COWN, PNC, MPB, CERS, OPBK, TBNK, XCUR, CIVB, IMH, USB, CNO,

COWN, PNC, MPB, CERS, OPBK, TBNK, XCUR, CIVB, IMH, USB, CNO, Sold Out: SLCT, EBSB, SVBI, PMBC, AMTBB, MSGE, SAL, HBI, T, PFE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells , , , , Amerant Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2021Q4, Salzhauer Michael owns 111 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALZHAUER MICHAEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salzhauer+michael/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,466,474 shares, 36.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05% Cowen Inc (COWN) - 457,702 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Primis Financial Corp (FRST) - 734,262 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 213,229 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 526,457 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 618.36%

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 68,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 37,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Bayfirst Finl Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 2,466,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 618.36%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 526,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 12280.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 404,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 272.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 337,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 402.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $148.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 40,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 24335.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 147,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.