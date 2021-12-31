Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Salzhauer Michael Buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Sells , ,

Author's Avatar
insider
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Salzhauer Michael (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells , , , , Amerant Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2021Q4, Salzhauer Michael owns 111 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALZHAUER MICHAEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salzhauer+michael/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALZHAUER MICHAEL
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,466,474 shares, 36.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05%
  2. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 457,702 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  3. Primis Financial Corp (FRST) - 734,262 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 213,229 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 526,457 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 618.36%
New Purchase: First Bancorp (FBNC)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 68,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 37,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bayfirst Finl Corp (BAFN)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Bayfirst Finl Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 2,466,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 618.36%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 526,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 12280.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 404,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 272.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 337,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 402.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $148.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 40,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 24335.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 147,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (SLCT)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: (SVBI)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Sold Out: (PMBC)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Sold Out: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALZHAUER MICHAEL. Also check out:

1. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALZHAUER MICHAEL keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus