Insight Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, WisdomTree Vident Internation

- New Purchases: AVGO, MSFT, HD, NDAQ, ABT, NVDA, JPM, GOOGL, COST, NEE, CL, BLK, HIG, BMY, IVT, UPS, PFE, WM, ADI, BBY, PNC, FAST, COP, CMCSA, CVX, YETI, PZA, VGT,
- Added Positions: GTO, TIP, VCSH, FBND, SPY, LQD, EMB, HYG, TXN, AAPL, FALN, XOM, AMZN, WEA, CMBS, PHYS, MUB, BSCP, BOND, BND, VTEB, BSJM, ARKK, IAU, IAGG,
- Reduced Positions: VIDI, IEI, VBND, VUSE, SPXL,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 736,400 shares, 62.36% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) - 422,800 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 124,107 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 169,045 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.98%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 98,747 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $178.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 467.17%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 135.14%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 104.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.
