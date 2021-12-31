Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, BP PLC

New Purchases: COIN, VWOB, IGSB, CF, SMWB, CRC, ICSH, QRVO, VOE, AMRC, AVES, SCHB, AMAT, INTU, PLD, RDS.B, TSM, ANTM, STM, RELX, NGG, JCI, CLF, ABB, OPEN, ERIC, NWG, HIPO, NOK, IVR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells CyrusOne Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, BP PLC, Phillips 66, C3.ai Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rhino Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sage Rhino Capital Llc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 106,681 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) - 1,618,199 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 416,561 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 191,588 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 54,111 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 32,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 25,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 217.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in The AES Corp by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 80,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 362,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $78.95.