Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, BP PLC

- New Purchases: COIN, VWOB, IGSB, CF, SMWB, CRC, ICSH, QRVO, VOE, AMRC, AVES, SCHB, AMAT, INTU, PLD, RDS.B, TSM, ANTM, STM, RELX, NGG, JCI, CLF, ABB, OPEN, ERIC, NWG, HIPO, NOK, IVR,
- Added Positions: VHT, GSST, AES, GOOG, VCSH, HYRE, MINT, AVUV, AVEM, VNQ, IEFA, ROST, IEMG, VWO, AVDE, UBER, CCL, VB, TM, CMCSA, AVUS, VSS, DFAX, ASML, IJR, NVO, HSBC, AZN, BHP, GOLD, JNJ, DEO, UL, UBS, DVY, TTE, SWN, SONY, SCHA, RIO, PG, GSK, NEE, XOM, DUK, GNW, BTI, KO, CVX, MA, BRK.B, SCHE, SCHF, BCS, AMGN, ABT, SYY, NMR, NVS, MUFG, PEP, PFE, BKNG, MCD, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, ING, LYG, UNP, UPS, VRTX, WMT, SMFG, ETB, NVDA, V, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: PM, BP, EPAM, VTIP, RYT, BMY, CCJ, RSP, SCHW, AXP, IAGG, ZUO, TRNO, BLK, M, FSLY, CLOV, ORCL, WK, BND, IYR, PFF, SAN, UNH, GNR, DFAC, CWB, BA, VNQI, PYPL, FRC, MDT, AVGO, MS, TEL, AER, QCOM, WFC, DIS, VZ, ACN, NYMT, VEA, BBVA, WBK, MFG, EEM,
- Sold Out: CONE, PSX, AI, BIIB, DHS,
For the details of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rhino+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 106,681 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) - 1,618,199 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 416,561 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 191,588 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 54,111 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 32,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 25,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 217.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in The AES Corp by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 80,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 362,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $78.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:
1. SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC keeps buying