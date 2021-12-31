Karp Capital Management Corp Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sec

New Purchases: IWV, IBDR, ISTB, BND, IBMO, FUTY, RING, VUG, DSI, XLRE, MDY, ACN, DASH, GM, WAT, UNM, TRV, JCI, PSEC,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karp Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Karp Capital Management Corp owns 151 stocks with a total value of $792 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 193,683 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 426,795 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,948 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 829,143 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 32,749 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 193,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 829,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 304,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 92,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.250200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 240,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 123,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 426,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 708.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 149,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.39%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $75.57, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $426.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55.