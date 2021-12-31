Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mastercard Inc, Trupanion Inc, Sells , Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Stride Inc

- New Purchases: CP, PRO, UL, HGTY, DOCU, GWH, EWSC, SMLR, DAL, LOW, PNC, CHD, PPG, ARCC, MCD, UNP, TREX, NVO, RNAZ, ADI,
- Added Positions: MA, TRUP, AUB, STAA, LEGH, HXL, LESL, PG, JPM, JNJ, HTBK, CPF, PTON, RMCF, VRSK, PEP, CLAR, ECL, GOOGL, MKL, UGRO, D, KO, VZ, CSSE, LOTZ, FAST, XOM, IBM, EMR, ISRG, PFE, DOW, MRK, GMRE, AVGO, KMX, PYPL, DHR, JEPI, INTC, TSCO, MMM, MSFT, NSC, CCOI, INGN, DLR, CRM, BOH, JMST, ACN, BA, TXN, CSGP, CCI, UPS, VT, BLK, CMCSA, DGII, IRDM, MORN, SMSI, VGZ, TFC, DGRS, ERII, SQZ, CVM, KRBP, DYN, LTRN, BDTX, LPSN, REGI, CLVT, IDYA, APM, PGEN, ENS, BOXL, FORM, VRAY, IIVI,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, FB, SCHW, TPL, HCSG, AMAT, CFX, MDT, SYK, FISV, KEYS, PAYX, AMZN, TEVA, BABA, LEA, NVR, CTSH, MU, ST, BKNG, PAR, INTU, CPRT, HD, VSAT, BDX, CSCO, CERN, NXPI, HRTX, HCDI, INTZ, MCO, FTV, DRH,
- Sold Out: KSU, MNR, LRN, ADF, NPTN, PSTH, ZYXI, VMAR,
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,606 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 171,130 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 6,239 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,445 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,555 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 61,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 48,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hagerty Inc (HGTY)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 85,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS Tech Inc (GWH)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 986.52%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 91.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 219.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 184.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.02 and $126.15, with an estimated average price of $106.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Legacy Housing Corp by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 101.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5.Sold Out: Aldel Financial Inc (ADF)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aldel Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.29.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.
