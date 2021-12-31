Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mastercard Inc, Trupanion Inc, Sells , Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Stride Inc

New Purchases: CP, PRO, UL, HGTY, DOCU, GWH, EWSC, SMLR, DAL, LOW, PNC, CHD, PPG, ARCC, MCD, UNP, TREX, NVO, RNAZ, ADI,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mastercard Inc, Trupanion Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, sells , Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Stride Inc, Aldel Financial Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmond Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Redmond Asset Management, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,606 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 171,130 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Markel Corp (MKL) - 6,239 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,445 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,555 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 61,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 48,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 85,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 986.52%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 91.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 219.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 184.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.02 and $126.15, with an estimated average price of $106.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Legacy Housing Corp by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 101.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aldel Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.