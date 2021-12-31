Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Butterfly Network Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TCNNF, BHP,

Corte Madera, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Butterfly Network Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Proterra Inc, Trulieve Cannabis Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Despegar.com Corp, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,974 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,347 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 156,739 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,192 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,218 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 356,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 76,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Proterra Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 290,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.97.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.