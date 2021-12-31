Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Butterfly Network Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: TCNNF, BHP,
- Added Positions: V, BFLY, ATVI, PTRA, ELAN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, ANET, BABA, ORCL, LYFT, SLB, MCK, APP, BIO,
- Sold Out: DESP, BIIB, DIS, PYPL, KD,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,974 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,347 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 156,739 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,192 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,218 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 356,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 76,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Proterra Inc (PTRA)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Proterra Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 290,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.97.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
