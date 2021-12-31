Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity

- New Purchases: SPY, GLD, MSFT, F, AMD, LOW, ODFL, CDNS, COST, DLTR, EXR, NVDA,
- Added Positions: QQQ, VGIT, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: USFR, VGSH, BIL, BSV, VOE, VBR, IT, SBNY, ALGN, DVN,
- Sold Out: SHV, PDBC, PYPL, COF, DXC,
For the details of Titan Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/titan+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Titan Capital Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,535 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 117,372 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.02%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 70,874 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 59,009 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,461 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1309.00%
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 22,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 31,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1309.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.75%. The holding were 26,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 135,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Titan Capital Management, LLC . Also check out:
1. Titan Capital Management, LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Titan Capital Management, LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Titan Capital Management, LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Titan Capital Management, LLC keeps buying