Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity

Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2021Q4, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,535 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 117,372 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.02% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 70,874 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 59,009 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,461 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1309.00%

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 22,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 31,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1309.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.75%. The holding were 26,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 135,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53.