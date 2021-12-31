Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Sea, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: NUE, ALB, ALGN, GOLD, LEN, NXPI, DOCS, DLO, AFRM, UPST, DKNG, ZS, TAL, MELI, CMG, NVAX, CCL,
- Added Positions: SPXL, SE, MU, AMD, FB, MA, ADBE, UMC, UBER, CSCO, AVGO, MS, INTC, INTU, AMAT, EL, ABBV, FCX, XOM, NKE, KO, WMT, LULU, TMO, CHT, DAL, WFC, AVLR, DOW, PINS, U, BYND, FSLY, PTON, VIG, EDZ, EMB, EWZ, HYG, PFF, SUSA, TMV, MMM, MCHP, T, AXP, BRK.B, BMY, CGNX, DHR, FCEL, LHX, HD, CRSP, PEP, RL, UNH, VZ, WBA, XRX, BX, PM,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, PG, ISRG, V, BA, CRM, AMZN, DIS, NFLX, CRWD, MSFT, PYPL, MRK, AAPL, GOOGL, NVDA, BKNG, MAR, TWTR, ON, QCOM, SQ, CMCSA, SPLK, FDX, PANW, ZM, SBUX, GS, SCHW, MLM, MCD, JPM, COST, APTV, NEE, PFE, ATVI, GM, JNJ, KEYS, CAT, COIN, TXN, SPY, DASH, SNOW, LMND, HOOD, VYM, DRN, VTI, DRV, EDC, TMF, EEM, FXI, TLT, GLD, SHV, SPXS, ORCL, ACN, AMGN, ARCC, CVS, CVX, GILD, ILMN, LMT, NOC, NET, DDD, RTX, XLNX, HCA, SHOP, SNAP, DOCU, LYFT,
- Sold Out: TSM, NOW, ADSK, TER, ASX, URI, GLW, NTAP, SIVB, BIIB, KD,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,930,592 shares, 82.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 33,600 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.35%
- Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 38,810 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1759.61%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 44,189 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.44%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,049 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73%
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $198.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $503.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 1759.61%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 38,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 95.35%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 308.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 44,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 569.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35.
