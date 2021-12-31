Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Sea, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: NUE, ALB, ALGN, GOLD, LEN, NXPI, DOCS, DLO, AFRM, UPST, DKNG, ZS, TAL, MELI, CMG, NVAX, CCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Sea, Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owns 201 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,930,592 shares, 82.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Sea Ltd (SE) - 33,600 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.35% Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 38,810 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1759.61% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 44,189 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.44% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,049 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73%

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $198.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $503.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 1759.61%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 38,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 95.35%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 308.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 44,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 569.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35.