Destination Wealth Management Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells Clorox Co, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Clorox Co, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Destination Wealth Management owns 198 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,613,276 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 863,006 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 722,255 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 761,266 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 679,067 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 107,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $488.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $198.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $373.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 909,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 3394.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 354,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2031.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 117,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 186,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.63 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $16.61.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.