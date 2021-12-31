Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, PulteGroup Inc, National Retail Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Empirical Finance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, PulteGroup Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 462 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Finance, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,013 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,118 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.90%
  3. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 946,931 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  4. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 1,205,781 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 895,252 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $311.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53. The stock is now traded at around $461.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5431.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 276,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 122,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 242.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Sold Out: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Finance, LLC. Also check out:

1. Empirical Finance, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Empirical Finance, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empirical Finance, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empirical Finance, LLC keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY