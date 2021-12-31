Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, PulteGroup Inc, National Retail Properties Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, ACN, LIN, CE, MCD, NVR, TER, TYL, IR, POOL, LNC, LYV, MRO, FANG, FBHS, PWR, RHI, L, NLOK, TDY, TFX, LKQ, MOS, CBOE, WAB, EVRG, FMC, BIO, AMT, CF, CHRW, LNT, CAH, AES, EMN, FFIV, AAP, IEX, IPG, JBHT, ABMD, SJM, PLD, CMA, HWM, BF.B, CTRA, HRL, INCY, MKTX, JNPR,

PDBC, PHM, ARW, IEF, BC, DKS, VNQ, ACI, ATKR, AMKR, WSM, NXST, DISH, LPX, VIAC, DGX, ASO, BJ, UHS, BBWI, TGNA, KNX, SCI, LH, VVV, HOLX, MDU, VMOT, SEE, SNX, CHKP, DVA, CWH, WGO, QRTEA, MTH, BPMC, BERY, HLF, SFM, KBH, MUSA, LGIH, MAS, EBS, SAGE, BIG, CAG, LEN, AGCO, SIG, BWA, ANF, ITOT, CLF, APA, AA, DDS, M, FL, HUM, NSIT, KSS, LAD, OC, SCCO, STLD, PII, WHR, WLK, LEA, URBN, AN, RS, THC, BBY, SNA, IXUS, TSN, OMC, LYB, CI, AZN, NUE, Sold Out: NNN, UTHR, AGG, VSCO, KSU, SCHO, KD, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, PulteGroup Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 462 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,013 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,118 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.90% Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 946,931 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 1,205,781 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 895,252 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $311.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53. The stock is now traded at around $461.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5431.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 276,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 122,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 242.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.