Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Ares Management Corp, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 205,831 shares, 30.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.15% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,444 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.78% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 60,433 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,220 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63% Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 325,509 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56%

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 37,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $488.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 205,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 407,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1180.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 128,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 325,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 60,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.