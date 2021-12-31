Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund

- New Purchases: VT, ARES, NEE, AEP, UNH, IEMG, BAM, KMB, WMT,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, DBC, DBA, GLD, AAPL, NVDA, AKTX, MSFT, TSLA, EEM, DBB, SPY, ABBV, FB, EPD,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, VWO, SHY, UVXY, SVXY, INTC, LEN, CMCSA, MO,
- Sold Out: KWEB, EEMA, FXI,
For the details of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omnia+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 205,831 shares, 30.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.15%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,444 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.78%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 60,433 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,220 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
- Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 325,509 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56%
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 37,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $488.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 205,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 407,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1180.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 128,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 325,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 60,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Omnia Family Wealth, LLC keeps buying