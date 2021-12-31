Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Teradyne Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Block Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: FISV, TER, FNDA, IYZ, EFA, TMO, VGT, IWS, BIP, MO, NVS, MLM, HPQ, FDX, DHI, AJG, CLM, CRF, HPS,

Added Positions: AGG, IVV, ICSH, FPE, USB, DIS, KLAC, CMCSA, CSCO, MDT, TSLA, IBM, CHRW, SBUX, ATUS, JNJ, CVS, MCK, PEP, MMM, MA, ISTB, SPY, LMT, TAP, LOW, OMC, GOOGL, CCI, BRK.A, WFC, WM, UNH, MRK, SYY, COST, IWO, MS, GIS, PAYX, JPM, GOOG, PSLV, JCI, QCOM, PNW, BRMK, DE, DBRG, AEP,

Reduced Positions: JMST, TROW, ACN, MSFT, INTC, BUD, NLSN, XLNX, AMZN, PG, QQQ, HI, PEAK, WTW, PPG, NFLX, GE, XOM, FNDX, IJR, CAH, AMG, T, LPLA, SCHD, VTI, VUG, TXN, SPGI, MMP, LPTH, GILD, ESS, CVX, CAT, AMGN, ABC, AEE, ADBE,

Sold Out: SQ, XLF, MKL, IJT,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Teradyne Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Block Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Markel Corp, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,350 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,401 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 223,536 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 209,810 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 146,969 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.