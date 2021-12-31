Interchange Capital Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: VLUE, IWD, IQLT, MGK, VYMI, BBJP, IJH, JHMM, ROKU, VGK, AMP, IWN, VV, U, CE, SPHB, SQ, INTU, IUSV, TDOC, ZM, C, TWLO, JPIN, SPG, SPOT, SYF, EXAS, KR, MCK, GOOGL, CVX, IXG, JCI, MO, CTSH, FTGC, KO, CRSP, APH, AMCR, EZU, CSX, LHX, MDT, MET, SONY, WMB, DPZ, DD, TWTR, ESS, DGX, XLK, UNP, AZO, XLI, VGT, MXI, PATH, CHTR, LMT, SJM, IYT, ALL, RGI, QCOM, SAP, IT, NVTA, COP, MOH, FIS, LBTYK, LUMN, TSM, TXG, ESGU, JKH, STX, XLB, EQH, HPQ, IVV, MCHI, NVDA, PD, PLTR, USFR, IDXX, TSP, LOW, PGR, QQQ, TLH, IWM, SOXX, DKNG, CQQQ, RYT, IRDM, EEM, IYC, ITB, HOOD, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, sells Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interchange Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Interchange Capital Partners, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Interchange Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interchange+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 40,360 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.41% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 63,096 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.48% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 40,476 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 79,373 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.19% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 44,373 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.70%

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 40,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 15,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 60,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $231.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 20,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 467.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 40,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 63,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 417.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 79,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 533.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 25,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 423.37%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 44,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.