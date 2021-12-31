Interchange Capital Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: VLUE, IWD, IQLT, MGK, VYMI, BBJP, IJH, JHMM, ROKU, VGK, AMP, IWN, VV, U, CE, SPHB, SQ, INTU, IUSV, TDOC, ZM, C, TWLO, JPIN, SPG, SPOT, SYF, EXAS, KR, MCK, GOOGL, CVX, IXG, JCI, MO, CTSH, FTGC, KO, CRSP, APH, AMCR, EZU, CSX, LHX, MDT, MET, SONY, WMB, DPZ, DD, TWTR, ESS, DGX, XLK, UNP, AZO, XLI, VGT, MXI, PATH, CHTR, LMT, SJM, IYT, ALL, RGI, QCOM, SAP, IT, NVTA, COP, MOH, FIS, LBTYK, LUMN, TSM, TXG, ESGU, JKH, STX, XLB, EQH, HPQ, IVV, MCHI, NVDA, PD, PLTR, USFR, IDXX, TSP, LOW, PGR, QQQ, TLH, IWM, SOXX, DKNG, CQQQ, RYT, IRDM, EEM, IYC, ITB, HOOD, NLY,
- Added Positions: VTV, IEFA, IAU, ARKK, QUAL, IEMG, IJR, SCZ, XLE, KXI, KRE, COIN, ORCL, TSLA, VWO, XLV, V, IDV, AMGN, IWF, CSCO, BAC, NTLA, DVY, PFE, SHOP, CMCSA, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, SBUX, INTC, UNH, HD, VUG, VO, EFA, CVS, MS, AMZN, ADBE, BABA, HCA, VB,
- Sold Out: PEP, ABT, ABBV, NEE, GOOG, FB, YUM, JPM, MRK, ARKG, JNJ, T, SPY, BRK.B, ROK, NXTG, MUB, VZ, AXP, JPST, IBM, VTI, ARKQ, NFLX, CRM, TMO, YUMC, JMST, PSTG, MA, NSC, KWEB, D, VIG, PNC, VEEV, J, MPC, SHY, DUK, RTX, MCD, ATVI, UBS, NOW, PSTH, MELI, USIG, PM, VOO, SHW, ATNM, KD,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 40,360 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.41%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 63,096 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.48%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 40,476 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 79,373 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.19%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 44,373 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.70%
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 40,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 15,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 60,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $231.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 20,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 467.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 40,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 63,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 417.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 79,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 533.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 25,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 423.37%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 44,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
