The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal ( REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, after the market closes on Feb. 23.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 6255296. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com .

The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at investor.therealreal.com .

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 18 retail locations, including our 15 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Caitlin Howe

Vice President of Investor Relations

