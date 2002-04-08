IZEA's Influencer Discovery Platform Adds Over 1 Million YouTube Channels

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has dramatically increased the capabilities of the discovery toolsets found inside IZEAx® Unity Suite and IZEAx® Discovery. Marketers can now search more than 15 million social media influencer profiles, up 50% from 10 million profiles in February of 2021. The latest improvement to IZEA’s search functionality also adds support for more than 1 million YouTube channels, all enriched with IZEA’s proprietary BrandGraph® artificial intelligence engine.



IZEAx allows marketers to search social profiles to identify prospective influencers for brand collaborations. It enables brands to see content engagement and performance data, as well as benchmark creators against each other. IZEAx supports profiles and content from blogs, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube — with an ever-expanding universe of global creators.

“A key step in any influencer marketing campaign is identifying the best collaborators for your program,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “This update provides a substantial increase to the universe of influencers we can surface for brands, which in turn helps to create greater opportunities for creators to connect with them and earn. We are delighted to help more creators get discovered and find the right brand for their audience.”

Pricing Increase for IZEAx Discovery

Since IZEA first launched IZEAx Discovery in 2019, it has become a significantly more capable tool for marketing. Recent additions include Unity Profiles, audience data, and robust analytics. In addition, marketers can now benchmark follower count and content performance and view audience engagement insights with keywords, mentions, hashtags, brands, and themes.

Effective Monday, Feb. 7, the price of IZEAx Discovery increases from $149 to $169 per month for new customers. This price increase reflects the additional capabilities the tool brings influencer marketing professionals and the value it helps them create.

To learn more about IZEAx Discovery, visit https://izea.com/influencer-search/ .

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment