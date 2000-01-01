A Trio of Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

Growth-oriented investors may want to consider the following stocks, since they represent businesses with price-earnings ratios below 20 that recorded significant improvements in their trailing 12-month earnings per share over the past year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

The first company that qualifies is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. ( BAH, Financial), a McLean, Virginia-based provider of management and technology consulting, engineering and cyber solutions.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings per share were $4.24 as of the quarter ended Dec. 30, 2021, growing 14% from $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 18.23 (versus the industry median of 19.85) as of Thursday.

Following a 6.72% decline over the past year, the stock traded at $76.57 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a 52-week range of $73.32 to $91.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $89.64 per share.

Price T. Rowe Asssoicates is the largest top fund holder of the company with 12.46% of total shares outstanding. The investment firm is followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with 9.95% and BlackRock Inc. with 7.53% of shares outstanding.

Qiagen NV

The second company that makes the cut is Qiagen NV ( QGEN, Financial), a Venlo, Netherlands-based diagnostics and research company.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings per share increased by 30.2% to $2.59 as of the third quarter of 2021, up from $1.99 as of the same quarter in the prior year.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.16 (versus the industry median of 27.36) as of Thursday.

After a 9.2% decrease that occurred over the past year, the stock was trading around $49.05 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a 52-week range of $45.58 to $59.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $58.16 per share.

Among the top fund holders of the company, BlackRock Inc. is the largest with 13.70% of shares outstanding, followed by Massachussetts Financial Services with 9% and Vanguard Group Inc. with 3.41%.

Tapestry Inc.

The third company that matches the criteria is Tapestry Inc. ( TPR, Financial), a New York-based provider of luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products worldwide.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings were $3.22 per share as of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on Oct. 1, 2021, representing 177.6% growth from $1.16 as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 13.13 (versus the industry median of 16.99) as of Thursday.

Following a 2.1% increase over the past year, the stock was trading around $38.33 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a 52-week range of $34.29 to $49.66.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $54.88 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company with 11.11% of total shares outstanding, followed by FMR LLC with 10.68% and JPMorgan Chase & Co with 6.71%.