A Trio of Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

These companies have grown their trailing 12-month net earnings significantly

Summary
  • Growth-oriented investors looking for cheap stocks could find opportunities in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Qiagen NV and Tapestry Inc.
  • Wall Street is positive about these companies.
Growth-oriented investors may want to consider the following stocks, since they represent businesses with price-earnings ratios below 20 that recorded significant improvements in their trailing 12-month earnings per share over the past year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

The first company that qualifies is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (

BAH, Financial), a McLean, Virginia-based provider of management and technology consulting, engineering and cyber solutions.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings per share were $4.24 as of the quarter ended Dec. 30, 2021, growing 14% from $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 18.23 (versus the industry median of 19.85) as of Thursday.

Following a 6.72% decline over the past year, the stock traded at $76.57 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a 52-week range of $73.32 to $91.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $89.64 per share.

Price T. Rowe Asssoicates is the largest top fund holder of the company with 12.46% of total shares outstanding. The investment firm is followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with 9.95% and BlackRock Inc. with 7.53% of shares outstanding.

Qiagen NV

The second company that makes the cut is Qiagen NV (

QGEN, Financial), a Venlo, Netherlands-based diagnostics and research company.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings per share increased by 30.2% to $2.59 as of the third quarter of 2021, up from $1.99 as of the same quarter in the prior year.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.16 (versus the industry median of 27.36) as of Thursday.

After a 9.2% decrease that occurred over the past year, the stock was trading around $49.05 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a 52-week range of $45.58 to $59.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $58.16 per share.

Among the top fund holders of the company, BlackRock Inc. is the largest with 13.70% of shares outstanding, followed by Massachussetts Financial Services with 9% and Vanguard Group Inc. with 3.41%.

Tapestry Inc.

The third company that matches the criteria is Tapestry Inc. (

TPR, Financial), a New York-based provider of luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products worldwide.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings were $3.22 per share as of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on Oct. 1, 2021, representing 177.6% growth from $1.16 as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 13.13 (versus the industry median of 16.99) as of Thursday.

Following a 2.1% increase over the past year, the stock was trading around $38.33 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a 52-week range of $34.29 to $49.66.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $54.88 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company with 11.11% of total shares outstanding, followed by FMR LLC with 10.68% and JPMorgan Chase & Co with 6.71%.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
