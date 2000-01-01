3 Stocks Beating the S&P 500

Shareholders of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc ( CERE, Financial), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. ( REXR, Financial), and Korn Ferry ( KFY, Financial) saw the value of their shares increase significantly over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index for the U.S. market stands at 4,477.44 as of Feb. 3, having gained 15% over the past year.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, which indicates their shares prices are expected to continue to improve in the months ahead.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc ( CERE, Financial) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies for neuro diseases.

Shares have risen 92% over the past year. The stock was trading at around $26.21 per share at close on Feb. 3 for a market capitalization of $3.86 billion. The stock has a price-book ratio of 6.07.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company, driven by $670 million available in cash on hand as of Sept. 29, 2021. The total debt amounted to $75.7 million and total equity was worth $629.1 million for a total debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 versus the industry median of 0.11.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned the company a score of 1 out of 10. The company is not generating any revenue yet as the business is still in the clinical phase.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of $47.80 per share.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. ( REXR, Financial) is a Los Angeles, California-based real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating industrial properties across infill markets in Southern California.

Shares have risen 44.84% over the past three years through Feb. 3. The stock closed at $72.99 per share on Feb. 3 for a market capitalization of $11.10 billion. The stock has a price-book ratio of 2.74.

The company pays quarterly dividends with the last distribution of 24 cents per common share issued on Jan. 18. The stock grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.32% as of Feb. 3.

Regarding the financial strength of the company, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10. The Piotroski F score of 6 out of 9 suggests that the company's financial situation is still stable and that it operates in safe zones, as evidenced by an Altman Z score of 4.07.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company. The best indicator is three-year revenue growth of 6.6% versus the industry median of 0.25%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of approximately $84.38per share.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( KFY, Financial) is a Los Angeles, California-based provider of staffing and employment services to companies and organizations worldwide.

Shares have risen by 31.5% over the past year through Feb. 3. The stock closed at $67.92 per share on Feb. 3 for a market capitalization of $3.66 billion. The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

The company pays quarterly dividends with the last distribution of 12 cents per common share issued on Jan. 14. The stock grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.69% as of Feb. 3.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10. The Piotroski F-score is 8 out of 9, indicating the current financial situation is typical of a stable company while the Altman Z-score of 3.26 means that the company operates in safe zones.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company. It is driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 117.89% versus the industry median of 16.52%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of $99.75 per share.