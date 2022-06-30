Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Termination of Office by Mutual Agreement with Chairman of the Management Board Dr. Rolf Breidenbach

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Termination of office by mutual agreement with Dr. Rolf Breidenbach (CEO) as of June 30, 2022
  • Consultancy task agreed with the de facto group (Faurecia/HELLA) after termination of office

    • LIPPSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / The Shareholders' Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has agreed with the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, to terminate his contract as Managing Director by mutual consent as of June 30, 2022. It was further agreed that Dr. Rolf Breidenbach will support the de facto group (Faurecia/HELLA) under a consultancy agreement which is still to be negotiated.

    Contact:

    Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
    Phone:+49 (0)2941 38-7125
    E-mail: [email protected]
    www.hella.de/ir

    SOURCE: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/687292/Termination-of-Office-by-Mutual-Agreement-with-Chairman-of-the-Management-Board-Dr-Rolf-Breidenbach

    img.ashx?id=687292

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus