PowerBand Engages Investor Relations Service Provider North Equities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. ( TSXV:PBX, Financial)(OTCQB:PWWBF)( FRA:1ZVA, Financial) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that on February 1, 2022 it entered into a 12-month marketing and consulting contract (the "Contract") with Toronto-based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities CAD $100,000 per 6-month period. In addition, the Company will issue 150,000 stock options per 6-month period to North Equities pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of CAD $0.71 and will vest over 12 months, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Contract may be cancelled before the 6-month mark of the campaign. North Equities currently does not own any shares of the Company.

Kelly Jennings, founder, and CEO commented. "We are confident that North Equities will assist the Company in enhancing its online profile and exposing the DRIVRZ™ story to a much wider global audience on numerous social media and marketing platforms."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Jennings

Chief Executive Officer

E: [email protected]

P: 1-866-768-7653

