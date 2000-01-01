Kohl's Swallows 'Poison Pill' as It Rejects Takeover Offers

Kohl’s Corp. ( KSS, Financial) rejected recent takeover bids from several parties on Friday, saying it believes they undervalue its business.

In January, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based department store chain received buyout offers from Sycamore Partners and Acacia Research Corp. after one of its current shareholders, activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, urged it to explore a sale or make strategic changes to its structure. It also requested at least one seat on Kohl’s board.

Acacia Research, which is being backed by investment firm Starboard Value, offered to pay $64 per share for Kohl’s, valuing it at about $9 million, a 30% premium to where the stock was trading in mid-January. As for the bid from Sycamore Partners, CNBC reported people familiar with the matter said the firm was offering to pay at least $65 per share.

Following a review by independent financial advisors, the retailer said the current offers “do not adequately reflect the company’s value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation.”

In order to prevent a hostile takeover, Kohl’s board implemented a shareholder rights plan, also known as a “poison pill.” The company clarified that it adopted the plan to ensure the board of directors has time to thoroughly review offers. It also reaffirmed its commitment to “pursue all reasonable opportunities to drive value.”

The plan is effective immediately and expires in February 2023.

The retailer has also disclosed it established a designated finance committee, which is made up of independent directors, to spearhead the review of any future offers. Goldman Sachs and PJT Partners are assisting in these efforts as well.

In a statement, Kohl’s Chairman Frank Sica emphasized he has “a high degree of confidence” the company’s transformational strategy will “result in significant value creation.”

“The Board is committed to acting in the best interest of shareholders and will continue to closely evaluate any opportunities to create value,” he said.

Kohl’s also revealed it plans to update shareholders on its ongoing strategic initiatives during its upcoming investor day on March 7.

In November, the retailer recorded third-quarter earnings of $1.65 per share on $4.6 billion in revenue. Both metrics improved from the prior-year period and exceeded expectations, resulting in Kohl’s raising its guidance for the full year.

Following the announcement, shares of Kohl’s were up 1.79% at $59.63 on Friday with an $8.25 billion market cap. After climbing over 20% in 2021, the stock has risen another 20% year to date.

