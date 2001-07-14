Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gaming PC Built by Newegg Available Through Intel Sweepstakes

Coinciding with today’s highly anticipated release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, Newegg is introducing a one-of-a-kind custom-built gaming PC that will be given away through an Intel sweepstakes. The unique PC, powered by a 12th generation Intel® Core™ processor and themed for the game with a street sign weapon replica inside the case, will be rewarded to one lucky winner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005072/en/

A custom one-of-a-kind Dying Light 2 Stay Human gaming PC built by Newegg is available through an Intel sweepstakes. The PC includes an Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor along with other leading and highly sought components. The system’s unique visual elements include a metal street sign and a galvanized steel pipe inside the case, elements based on a weapon used to fight zombies in the game. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC from Newegg includes an Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor along with other leading and highly sought components, creating a system with an actual retail value equivalent to approximately $5,000. Built by Newegg’s BuildENIAC custom PC building division, the system’s unique visual elements include a metal street sign and a galvanized steel pipe inside the case, elements that are based on a weapon used to fight zombies in the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human licensed artwork adorns the case’s exterior using laser engraving on glass and vinyl wrap on the surface.

Users can enter the Dying Light 2 Stay Human + Intel sweepstakes by filling out the form at https%3A%2F%2Fgame.intel.com%2Fgiveaway%2Fdyinglight2sweeps%2Fnar%2F. The promotion is open to select residents of the United States and Canada 18 years old and older. The sweepstakes is open starting today until March 17, 2022. (Additional sweepstakes terms and conditions are available at the link above.)

“We set out to create a one-of-a-kind gaming PC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human with components that deliver top-of-the-line performance to bring the game’s zombies alive in stunning visuals and memorable audio to create immersive gameplay, while also offering truly unique hardware reflecting the savage weapons and rough combat in the game,” said Vishal Mane, head of BuildENIAC. “Our case designers and PC builders leveraged their expertise to tackle this challenge and the combined internal and external elements speak for themselves.”

“This build just looks awesome! We are impressed by Newegg’s work!” said Anna Kubica, Senior Brand Manager at Techland. “The lucky sweepstakes winner will be engrossed in the game’s suspenseful story, brutal combat and colorful graphics while having a really cool PC to play it.”

In addition to the PC sweepstakes, starting Feb. 19, purchasers of a qualifying 12th Gen Intel® Core™ powered device from Newegg can receive a digital token to download Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PC as a free gift with purchase. Available while supplies last. For details and to purchase, see Newegg.com%2FDyingLight2.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, followed by the release of the cloud version on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

About Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a story-driven open-world action role-playing game, a sequel to Dying Light, published in 2015, critically acclaimed Dying Light, which has been played by over 25 million people around the world. This time, players visit The City — one of mankind's last strongholds in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and master tactical combat. This lost civilization, a world set in the Modern Dark Ages, requires creative approaches to finding items and crafting gear. Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare plunder abandoned lairs of the infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), headquartered in the City of Industry, Calif., within Los Angeles County, is a top global technology e-commerce retailer, serving customers throughout North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming products, home appliances, automotive and a wide assortment of additional products. Newegg also offers products and services for businesses, including IT, marketing, logistics and other partner services. For more information:Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Discord and TikTok.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

NOTE: For photos of the Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC from Newegg, access this link: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2FDyingLight2PC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005072/en/