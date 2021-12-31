Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Milestone Advisory Partners Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

Investment company Milestone Advisory Partners (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, VanEck Short Muni ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Advisory Partners. As of 2021Q4, Milestone Advisory Partners owns 88 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Milestone Advisory Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+advisory+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Milestone Advisory Partners
  1. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 971,275 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 400,707 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 208,439 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 249,631 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  5. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 319,518 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 971,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $191.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $224.72 and $246.97, with an estimated average price of $234.31. The stock is now traded at around $209.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $516.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 400,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.57%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 79,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 176.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 52,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 64.74%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 48.99%. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 80,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 58.6%. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 33,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 71.72%. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 15,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 10,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.



