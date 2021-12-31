Milestone Advisory Partners Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

New Purchases: FPE, FDN, VIOG, VOT, FBT, COST, TREX, IIVI, MMC, WING,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, VanEck Short Muni ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Advisory Partners. As of 2021Q4, Milestone Advisory Partners owns 88 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 971,275 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 400,707 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 208,439 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 249,631 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 319,518 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 971,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $191.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $224.72 and $246.97, with an estimated average price of $234.31. The stock is now traded at around $209.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $516.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 400,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.57%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 79,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 176.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 52,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 64.74%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 48.99%. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 80,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 58.6%. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 33,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 71.72%. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 15,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Milestone Advisory Partners still held 10,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.