Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

- New Purchases: IWM, SCHW, ABB, IX, PRU, BAESY, BNPQY, IMBBY, ADRNY, MFC, PEG, KMTUY, ANET, YUMC, MULN,
- Added Positions: IWD, BMY, GILD, SPY, EXPE, V, DIS, STZ, AMZN, JNJ, D, MSFT, DOW, HON, LNC, GOOG, COST, DFAE, ETN, PEP, EFV, XOM, ORCL, PFE, NVDA, UNP, TGT, CRM, PG, UNH, WFC, SMFG, ULTA, SBGSY, PBA, NXPI, APTV, HEFA, XLE, NGG, APD, AMAT, ARCC, BCS, BTI, CTRA, EMR, LOW, NVS, AES, MRK, ADBE, QQQ, AXP, PNC, EFA, BP, BK, CKHUY, MUFG, MET, MCD, TSLA, CAT, DUK, EMN, SNY, MA, ERIC, ORAN, HMC, IBM, RTX, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: T, MS, PSX, AAPL, OMC, GLW, MO, VZ, AZN, MDT, LMT, CVS, CMCSA, MMM, GE, INTC, IEMG, ZBH, BHP, RIO, NKE, VFC, TAP, KMB, K, IWF, WMT, AFL, VOD, WDC, AXAHY, FB, SCZ, ABT, TSM, O, RL, C, AMGN, MU, GS, KO,
- Sold Out: DISCA, DISCK, NLY, WMB, SYF,
For the details of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rnc+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,266,832 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 588,873 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 494,646 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,672,435 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 111,836 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BAE Systems PLC (BAESY)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ORIX Corp (IX)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.2 and $104.04, with an estimated average price of $99.67. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BNP Paribas. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3212.60%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 187,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 94.83%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $182.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 123.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.97%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 893,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 27.16%. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 52,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying