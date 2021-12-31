Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

New Purchases: IWM, SCHW, ABB, IX, PRU, BAESY, BNPQY, IMBBY, ADRNY, MFC, PEG, KMTUY, ANET, YUMC, MULN,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Visa Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Medtronic PLC, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rnc Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rnc Capital Management Llc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,266,832 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 588,873 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 494,646 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,672,435 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 111,836 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.2 and $104.04, with an estimated average price of $99.67. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BNP Paribas. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3212.60%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 187,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 94.83%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $182.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 123.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.97%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 893,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 27.16%. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 52,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.