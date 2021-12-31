Avory & Company, LLC Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Duolingo Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Omnicell Inc

New Purchases: ZM, DUOL, WIX, SQ, SHV,

ZM, DUOL, WIX, SQ, SHV, Added Positions: Z, NTNX, FVRR, FB, BBY, TPR,

Z, NTNX, FVRR, FB, BBY, TPR, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, EA, OMCL, PLNT,

GOOGL, EA, OMCL, PLNT, Sold Out: WISH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Duolingo Inc, Wix.com, Block Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Omnicell Inc, ContextLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avory & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Avory & Company, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 101,636 shares, 17.75% of the total portfolio. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 354,245 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 651,750 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 53,439 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,810 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 63,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $90.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 52,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 31,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 28,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 196.84%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 183,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 417.40%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 22,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 89.50%. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avory & Company, LLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.