J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.Safra Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, J.Safra Asset Management Corp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 70,709 shares, 37.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.47% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 66,284 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 392,844 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.52% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 26,108 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 301.41% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 72,249 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.66%

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.87 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 301.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 26,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 219.66%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 72,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.06%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $357.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 84,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.