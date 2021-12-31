Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ProShares Short High Yield, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Franco-Nevada C

New Purchases: PFFV, IWM, UNH, LOB,

Added Positions: QUAL, IEFA, VCSH, VOE, AMN, CIBR, MOO, FISV, RYH, BG, RDS.B,

Reduced Positions: LOW, PFFD, FNV, AAPL, XLV, MELI, VTI, BMRN, EPD, T, MSFT, QYLD, VZ, BRK.B, SWCH, IQV, MPC, CMP, COST, NVO, DLTR, NEE, ICE, AMT, GPN, SLV, CVX, IWF, GDX, XLF, ARE, ORTX, CCI, TSN, PCYO, NTR, MLM, INFY, HD, LHX,

Sold Out: SJB, VXX, IEMG, VOD, JNJ, PYPL, KROS, DFJ,

Rocky Mount, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells ProShares Short High Yield, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Franco-Nevada Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 542,229 shares, 38.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 485,903 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 531,540 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 37,401 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 49,161 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.161200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 92,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.31%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $146.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 59,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short High Yield. The sale prices were between $17.38 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $17.66.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.