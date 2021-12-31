Naples Global Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, First Foundation Inc, Sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Enviva Inc,

- New Purchases: VUSB, FFWM, JXN, FLNG, QUS, MDC, GSIE, EZM, DGS, SHY, QQQA, IWF, EWX, DVY, BNS, FORTY, FE, AGM, TROW, LECO,
- Added Positions: ICSH, IVV, MINT, SRLN, MUB, VWOB, ALCO, MU, QCOM, BIV, AMGN, CMCSA, GLW, LOGI, MDT, TSLA, BSV, SHYD, SPSB, CSCO, MRK, NATI, RIO, SWKS, NLOK, KNOP, CTVA, IGF, LQD, SUB, VTI, VWO, MMM, AMZN, BMY, CCI, DLB, FDX, FMS, IBM, INTC, JNJ, LMT, SIMO, UNH, WDC, MA, AQN, HII, IJH, IJR, IWD, SCHF, SHYG, ADBE, AXP, AMAT, KO, CAG, CTO, COST, NEE, GOOGL, IBA, ICE, JPM, KLAC, LRCX, LEG, MPW, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, OLN, OMC, PKG, RPM, SAP, SON, SWK, SBUX, TXN, UPS, UNM, UBA, VTR, WMT, WBA, UBP, ETV, V, DG, LYB, SHOP, HLI, YUMC, HESM, DOW, MLPX, PFFD, QQQ, SCHE, SCHX, VCIT, VGT, ABB, ADM, BCE, CVS, BXMT, CLX, COP, K, KMB, LANC, MCO, NWE, NVS, ORI, DGX, SWM, STX, SGC, SYY, TJX, MGU, HTGC, CQP, BR, FIBK, MC, PYPL, AGG, IHAK, SCHM, SHM, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: ULST, NEAR, BA, T, ALGT, IGIB, PG, PM, VTRS, PEP, PNW, DGRO, AVA, CBRL, ALB, BKLN, DIS, EMB, XLNX, NSC, LW, LNC, FB, SCHB, GD, BDX, SCHW, PFC, ENB, VCSH, CVX, XLY, MLPA, CB, VOO, ZTS, FHB, IIPR, CARR, ACWI, VIG, EEMV, FXF, SPDW, HDV, SLQD, IEFA, SCHD, IWM, PFF, ONB, ADC, BHB, COLB, DUK, EMR, FNLC, ASR, HON, IFF, SJM, KIM, KR, LOW, OMAB, LIN, O, SAFT, SNY, SBSI, TMO, UBSI, VFC, EVRG, ET, MFM, FAM,
- Sold Out: EVA, COR, MIC, PNM, GGG, ECOL, C, RDS.B, IWC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,269 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,634 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 397,525 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,642 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 77,117 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 397,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 130,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $38.902500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flex LNG Ltd (FLNG)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Flex LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $122.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1729.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 260,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 128.94%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.408400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alico Inc (ALCO)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alico Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: (COR)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $68.83 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $76.08.Sold Out: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)
Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $33.06.
