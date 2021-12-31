Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Webster Financial Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Organon

New Purchases: WBS, VIACA, VUSB, WM, AZO,

WBS, VIACA, VUSB, WM, AZO, Added Positions: JPST, EHC, CSCO, WMT, DD, VXUS, IDV, WPC, KHC, ABBV, QCOM, HON, TJX, MMM, STOR, PYPL,

JPST, EHC, CSCO, WMT, DD, VXUS, IDV, WPC, KHC, ABBV, QCOM, HON, TJX, MMM, STOR, PYPL, Reduced Positions: BMY, DGRW, LMT, IBM, MSFT, KEYS, HD, VWO, GOOGL, VCSH, LLY, PG, PFE, MO, BIV, DIS, UNM, RTX, PM, NSC, AMZN, BRK.B, F, MCD,

BMY, DGRW, LMT, IBM, MSFT, KEYS, HD, VWO, GOOGL, VCSH, LLY, PG, PFE, MO, BIV, DIS, UNM, RTX, PM, NSC, AMZN, BRK.B, F, MCD, Sold Out: FISV, OGN, BSV, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Webster Financial Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Encompass Health Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Organon, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooks%2C+moore+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,936 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 46,047 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 40,388 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,225 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,811 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $2009.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 99,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 225.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 69.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.