Delta Financial Advisors Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Merck Inc, Pool Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Vimeo Inc

- New Purchases: AVGO, POOL,
- Added Positions: MRK, CRM, BA, SONY, PFE, IVV, AMT, AGG, UL, COST, FDX, INTC, VMW, WHR, JPM, MNST, STZ, BMY, ATO, ALB, ADBE, COP,
- Reduced Positions: T, LUV, MMM, AMGN, VZ, TTE, AMAT, BSV, KMI, RTX, LOW, GOOGL, OMC, XOM, UNH, EXPD, KO, CSCO, GIS, ABBV,
- Sold Out: VMEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,908 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,616 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,402 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 40,411 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,189 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $587.093000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $450.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $206.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.
