Growth Interface Management LLC Buys NIO Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, EHang Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIO Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, EHang Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Growth Interface Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Growth Interface Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Growth Interface Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/growth+interface+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 167,500 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 515,000 shares, 18.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 170,000 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 205,000 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 381,000 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.990700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.