Growth Interface Management LLC Buys NIO Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, EHang Holdings

Investment company Growth Interface Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, EHang Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Growth Interface Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Growth Interface Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Growth Interface Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Growth Interface Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Growth Interface Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Growth Interface Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Growth Interface Management LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Growth Interface Management LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 167,500 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 515,000 shares, 18.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 170,000 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 205,000 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%
- Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 381,000 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.990700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.
