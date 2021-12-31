Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Buys International Game Technology PLC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, JD.com Inc, Sells Marriott International Inc, Nike Inc, Trip.com Group

New Purchases: IGT, KR, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, FB, NVDA,

IGT, KR, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, FB, NVDA, Added Positions: PSTH, JD, BABA,

PSTH, JD, BABA, Reduced Positions: NKE, TCOM, UBER,

NKE, TCOM, UBER, Sold Out: MAR, HTHT, MLCO, YY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Game Technology PLC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, JD.com Inc, The Kroger Co, Apple Inc, sells Marriott International Inc, Nike Inc, Trip.com Group, Huazhu Group, Melco Resorts and Entertainment during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+peak+investment+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,385,150 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,065,726 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.38% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 501,957 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96% International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 1,967,994 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. New Position General Motors Co (GM) - 945,000 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.16%. The holding were 1,967,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 672,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.709500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 178.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.818100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 2,540,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 1,065,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.