Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Buys International Game Technology PLC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, JD.com Inc, Sells Marriott International Inc, Nike Inc, Trip.com Group

- New Purchases: IGT, KR, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, FB, NVDA,
- Added Positions: PSTH, JD, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, TCOM, UBER,
- Sold Out: MAR, HTHT, MLCO, YY,
For the details of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+peak+investment+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,385,150 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,065,726 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.38%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 501,957 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%
- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 1,967,994 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Motors Co (GM) - 945,000 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio.
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.16%. The holding were 1,967,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 672,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.709500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 178.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.818100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 2,540,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 1,065,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.66.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. keeps buying