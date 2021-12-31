Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd Buys Mastercard Inc, Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sea, TaskUs Inc

Singapore, U0, based Investment company Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sea, TaskUs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd owns 96 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,167 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,853 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 132,900 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 183,743 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 132,944 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $113.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $908.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 121.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 43,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 76.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 39,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2872.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $235.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 133,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sold Out: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19.



