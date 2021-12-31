Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares M

- New Purchases: DNL, LMT, TTE, CVS, ANTM, SHW, PLD, MDLZ, MNST, DEO, VO, MCO, ALSN, NOW, VEA, WM, VRSN, XLK, REGN, ORLY, DD, CCI, SCHW, CAT, CTRA, AON, ADI,
- Added Positions: AGG, DGRO, IEFA, EEM, ITOT, MSFT, FITB, BTEK, AAPL, NVS, IVV, GOOGL, CRM, V, GOOG, AMZN, BA, CHRW, INTC, JNJ, ORCL, PFE, QCOM, FB, ACN, AMGN, ADSK, CVX, CSCO, KO, DE, EMN, XOM, JPM, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, TXN, UL, UNP, UPS, VZ, DIS, MA, VIG, CB, AMD, ABC, ADP, BCE, BRK.B, BLK, CME, CLX, COP, COST, CR, CFR, DHR, LLY, NEE, GD, GILD, IBM, INTU, ISRG, MSM, MCD, MPW, NVO, PAYX, PEP, PEG, RY, SONY, TJX, TSM, TM, RTX, UNH, VFC, AVGO, TSLA, HII, ABBV, LGLV, SCZ, MMM, APD, MO, AMT, AMAT, BP, BAC, BMY, CNP, CMA, INGR, D, DOV, HBAN, ISBC, JKHY, KR, LECO, LOW, SPGI, MCHP, MS, NSC, OMC, LIN, PFG, PGR, DGX, RJF, RHI, SWKS, SNA, TMO, WFC, PM, IJR, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, USMV, EFAV, IGRO, SPY, SBUX, VTI, ESGU, BNDW, ADBE, IDLV, PYPL, MDT, HON, GE, MUFG, AZN, ACWV, IWV, ENB, C, IDEV, ABT, CTAS, CMCSA, HMOP, GS, MPC, CMG, TGT,
- Sold Out: T, COF, VUG, AEZS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 903,009 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.69%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 676,446 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 943,968 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 230,404 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9629.90%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 242,623 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.97%
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $43.57, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 275,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $388.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9629.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 230,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 224.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 68,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 87.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: AEterna Zentaris Inc (AEZS)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AEterna Zentaris Inc. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.52.
