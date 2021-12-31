Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares M

New Purchases: DNL, LMT, TTE, CVS, ANTM, SHW, PLD, MDLZ, MNST, DEO, VO, MCO, ALSN, NOW, VEA, WM, VRSN, XLK, REGN, ORLY, DD, CCI, SCHW, CAT, CTRA, AON, ADI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 903,009 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.69% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 676,446 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 943,968 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 230,404 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9629.90% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 242,623 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.97%

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $43.57, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 275,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $388.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9629.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 230,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 224.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 68,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 87.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AEterna Zentaris Inc. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.52.